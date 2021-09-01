BTS' Jungkook rings in his birthday with a 2 hour solo Vlive concert

BTS' Jungkook celebrated his birthday today as the clock struck September 1 on KST. The youngest BTS member has turned 24 in international age, but he's still the same bambi-eyed shy teenager the ARMYs met in 2015.

As 'Happy Birthday Jungkook' began trending before his birthday, the BTS star started a Vlive concert which lasted for 2 hours. Jungkook's surprise concert took place an hour before 12 midnight.

During the live performance, he sang classic BTS songs such as Heartbeat, Film Out, Sea, Waste it on me and more.

ARMYs take over Twitter as they celebrate Jungkook's birthday

BTS' Jungkook's birthday holds special importance for millions of fans. Especially because he was only 15 years old when he joined BTS. They've seen Jungkook grow from a shy, doe-eyed, introverted teenager to a tattooed, long-haired man with an eyebrow-piercing.

Jungkook kicked in his 25th year (in Korean age) with the ARMYs, as is the custom with the group. Each year on their birthday, the artists spend time with their fans via live stream. Other members pop in between the live to either offer surprises or perform funny shenanigans.

This time, JHope hopped in with a bright smile as he jumped around singing birthday wishes to Jungkook. A total of 18 million people tuned in to see the latter celebrate his birthday as he gave them an exclusive two-hour long performance.

There were also many fun interactions. One of the best parts of the live performance was Jungkook composing and producing a song for the ARMYs.

no because jungkook really went to vlive and is literally composing a song right now for armys to show his admiration towards us is beyond touching … his passion for music is incomparable — ⁷ (slow) (@btschaneIs) August 31, 2021

jungkook makes a special song for armys on HIS special day.



armys: 👁️👄👁️ — keep strugglin⁷ (@keepstrugglin_) August 31, 2021

ARMYs flooded the comments, recommending Paradise, which made Jungkook wonder if they'd ever released a song like that. He later realized and exclaimed the song's Korean name:

'Oh! Nakwon!'

Hilariously, he even forgot they created a song called Heartbeat. It was released as an OST for the BTS World game in 2019. Check out his cute reaction below:

armys: PERFORM HEARTBEAT!!!

jungkook: wait that’s our song?



his reaction when he realized 💀🤣 pic.twitter.com/PI3LLtd1gy — Julie⁷ 💜🧈👅 (@jjkbloomx1) August 31, 2021

JUNGKOOK SINGING HEARTBEAT AND THEN FORGETTING THE LYRICS I’M GONNA CRY pic.twitter.com/JMgkp4qLKB — Taz ⁷ (@sugatistic) August 31, 2021

1 September 2021 is going down as a legendary day for the ARMYs, all thanks to Jungkook and his two-hour Vlive performance.

#JKBirthday and #GoldenArtistJKDay are currently trending as fans celebrate his birthday with explosive energy.

Check out some of ARMY's reactions to Jungkook's live concert, coupled with their birthday wishes:

so...we got a jungkook selca, 2 weverse posts, a song from jungkook made from armys words to him, and a 2-hour concert live where jungkook sang paradise and heartbeat for the very first time plus many other songs, all in the same day...today is going down in history — cherry⁷ (@chucklesbts) August 31, 2021

My biggest flex is I witnessed paradise and heartbeat live debut with Jungkook,😭 — Luna❀ (@selankoophile) August 31, 2021

jungkook’s birthday live without context pic.twitter.com/riuuLsX5Bt — JK SANG PARADISE!! (@Yooniversee_) August 31, 2021

Happy Birthday, Jungkook!

Read More: 5 best BTS songs by Jungkook

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul