BTS Jungkook drops a surprise message for fans ahead of his birthday on September 1

BTS Jungkook dropped a surprise message on Weverse hours before his birthday on September 1. His message excited the ARMY across the world and they began to share his message on Twitter and other social networking sites.

Fans also left tons of comments under Jungkook's posts on Weverse, which the idol claimed left him feeling great. Many also congratulated the K-pop idol on turning older. Jungkook then playfully replied that it was not his birthday yet.

What was BTS star Jungkook's message to his fans?

Jungkook wrote on Weverse, "ARMY, how are you doing?! My birthday is coming soon...! If there's anything you want to say to me, please leave it here! (Like lyrics)." What Jungkook did not expect was to see was fans pouring in support and using this as an opportunity to wish him well.

Jungkook then responded, "Everyone, it's not my birthday yet... LOL. Please understand what I intended..! Hehe. Regardless of my birthday, please let me know what you've always wanted to say to me in a few sentences like 'lyrics' he he."

A few minutes later, after having scrolled through more fan messages on the fan interaction app, Jungkook responded, "I keep reading your comments now, and these are giving me comfort."

Fans celebrate Jungkook's birthday in grand fashion

Other than birthday wishes, fans also seemed extremely excited to put their celebrations for their favorite idol in motion. BTS Army is known to celebrate its star's birthdays in a grand fashion, and Jungkook's birthday was no different.

ALL OF US RN:



🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

JUNGKOOK

🕯 LIVE SINGING 🕯

DECALCOMANIA

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯 pic.twitter.com/Ccdn7Tw44j — pat⁷ (@kingtannie_) August 31, 2021

jungkook the universe must have loved you so much to put all the stars in your eyes pic.twitter.com/2XVBE9qlzt — ً 🌧 (@vantekuk) August 31, 2021

12 hours left until Jungkook’s birthday!



Get your birthday wishes ready 🐰🎂



(@BTS_twt) https://t.co/IOumnoAXNs — BTS Hashtags⁷ | Semi-Hiatus (@BangtanTrends) August 31, 2021

jungkook is so precious pic.twitter.com/n9NuPsZBtp — yen (@sopejinfm) August 31, 2021

jimin wrapping himself as a birthday present for jungkook.......yup pic.twitter.com/jcfv0mSvd7 — busan baes 🥕🐾 (@stopkookminpls) August 31, 2021

Look at this cutie boy named jungkook, he is turning 24 in a few more hours. pic.twitter.com/uXYqTbAcrv — ًPanda Kim⁷ (@_kimmypanda) August 31, 2021

Back to the year 2012 - Jungkook went to US for his dance training !



-🦋 pic.twitter.com/uxQl6OLxdt — BBI (@BorahaeBitchInc) August 31, 2021

manifesting this notification on jungkook's birthday 🕯🕯🕯 pic.twitter.com/zNBugdrqNk — ley⁷ (@jkqtyy) August 31, 2021

this moment when namjoon goes to tell hoseok jungkook was dancing when he wasn’t suppose to be dancing pic.twitter.com/3N2LHt8q7K — hourly namseok (@hourlynamseok) August 31, 2021

This Jungkook purple for tomorrow 💜💜 pic.twitter.com/ocwqadTt4L — aki⁷✿ (@ayuuloveay) August 31, 2021

JUNGKOOK's finger heart is a blessing 💫❣️

I hope we get a vlive from him🤞🥺 pic.twitter.com/ub2mIxIsbt — busanfav♡ (@Ri_InTheSky) August 31, 2021

jungkook adopted gureum from an animal shelter, wears a hoodie from a company that boycotts testing on animals, and buys jewelry that a company helps to protect abandoned animals ): he’s precious pic.twitter.com/9CvmkIL1Ld — emerie ୨୧ (@koomilkk) August 31, 2021

jungkook on weverse whenever someone asks “who’s birthday is it tmr” pic.twitter.com/tl0DsK6Iqo — ⟭⟬ ♡🧈hazel👅♡ ᴮᴱ♥ (@mygkkxt) August 31, 2021

Fans, for instance, decided on the hashtags that they would trend on Twitter for the occasion. This was then shared widely to ensure that other ARMY members were aware as well. Many fans also recalled the things that other members of the band had done over the years for Jungkook on his birthday.

Some shared fun memories of Jungkook with their other favorite BTS stars as well. Few also hoped that there would be a surprise VLive for fans as well.

Fans may not be able to interact with the Golden maknae in real life due to the pandemic, but they have a number of projects to celebrate the youngest BTS member's birthday. According to a media report, fans have decided to concentrate on 7 charity organizations.

2021 #Jungkook Birthday Support: Part 8#SemperLiber Sunkissed Solstice



7 National Charity Events 🇨🇳

🌈Child Protection

🌈"Stand By Her"

🌈Mobile COVID Testing Lab

🌈Help Impoverished Mothers

🌈Stray Pets Rescue

🌈Sichuan Flood Relief

🌈Child Abduction Prevention#정국 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/XRXKw0yqL7 — JungkookCHINA (@Jungkook__China) August 19, 2021

This was done by the fanbase JK Baidu Bar, and they reportedly donated to the following organizations: Child Protection, "Stand By Her," Mobile COVID Testing Lab, Help Impoverished Mothers, Stray Pets Rescue, Sichuan Flood Relief & Child Abduction Prevention.

The group has almost 32 projects in place to celebrate Jungkook's birthday, one of which is a path made of flowers laid out in Busan. The flowers used were Jungkook's birth flower, the tiger flower. They are also placing adverts to commemorate his birthday. They will be broadcast on Kakao, YouTube and TikTok.

Apart from Jungkook, the other BTS stars have received equal attention and grandiose gestures from their fans. Many fan clubs concentrate on doing charity work in the name of their favorite idols along with placing short adverts for them.

Edited by Siddharth Satish