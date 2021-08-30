ARMYs label BTS' JHope as the "Spotify King" for breaking another record

BTS' JHope takes on the throne of being called the "Spotify King" yet again. While BTS is known for reigning the global music charts as a group, their solo activities smash records every other day too.

ARMYs noticed that BTS' JHope has surpassed 7.1 million followers on Spotify, making him the only Korean soloist to achieve this incredible milestone.

BTS' JHope - the unwavering Korean 'Spotify King'

JHope has always been an all-rounder - he wanted to be a singer but was advised to be a rapper and now look at him. He's K-pop's one of the top rappers, dancers, singers, lyricists and producers. Today, JHope broke his own record of being the most followed Korean soloist on Spotify.

JHope's massive success started with his mixtape EP Hope World, released in 2018. His mixtape contains the hit songs Daydream and Airplane, which is the original version of BTS' superhit song Airplane pt. 2.

The album debuted at No. 63 and peaked at No. 38, making him the highest-charting Korean soloist on the Billboard 200 charts.

An explosive triumph arrived during his trilingual remake of Young B and Webstar's Chicken Noodle Soup feat. G. Becky in 2019. Till date, the song boasts 109 million listens. This propelled JHope's fame, not as BTS but as a solo artist.

As per KOMCA (Korean Music Copyright Association), JHope has over 100 songs credited under his name, some from his solo, while some from BTS' diverse discography.

Emotional hits such as Whalien 52, We Are Bulletproof: The Eternal and Sea to energized songs such as Save Me, So What, Outro series, No More Dream and more, JHope has been an integral part of BTS' core production team since the start.

Even his solos in the likes of Trivia: Just Dance, Outro: Ego and MAMA showcase his diverse range of work. He even had an integral part in BTS' hits Dionysus, Blood, Sweat, and Tears, MIC Drop, and more.

The 2019 song Chicken Noodle Soup was JHope's last solo release. He recently opened up in a Weverse interview about how he wishes to use his artistry more for BTS.

Take a look at how ARMYs celebrated JHope being the "Spotify King":

j-hope is the FIRST and ONLY korean soloist to reach 7.1M followers on Spotify and to enter the TOP 125 Most Followed Artists Worldwide. This is huge!! Only a year ago, he had 3.7M followers and he hasn't released music in the platform in 2 years!#jhopespotifyking#JHOPE #제이홉 pic.twitter.com/DkOZbO5vf4 — ً (@dailystardancer) August 30, 2021

j-hope has surpassed 7.1M followers on spotify still making him the first & only korean soloist to reach this milestone congratulations hobi im so proud of you 💗



Congratulations Hoseok #JHOPE #제이홉 #JHOPESpotifyKing @BTS_twt



pic.twitter.com/9tr3pewcoQ — lae⁷ moved from vocalsjmin (@97PR0D) August 30, 2021

JHOPE THE SPOTIFY KING👑 CONGRATULATIONS JHOPE!!HAPPY 7.1 MILLION FOLLOWERS!! we love you sunshine🌞 your my hope 💜 #JHOPESpotifyKing pic.twitter.com/YgUCuUJ1XS — 𝓐𝓷𝓭𝓻𝓮𝓪 ʰᵒᵖᵉ (@JungHos53169274) August 30, 2021

