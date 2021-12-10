"I need you to run right back to me": Kanye West dedicates 'Runway' verse for Kim Kardashian at Free Larry Hoover concert and fans can't get enough of it

Adding to their separation drama online, Kanye West (Ye), at the recent 'Free Larry Hoover' concert on Thursday, dedicated a verse to Kim Kardashian, saying, "I need you to run right back to me."

PCP @rotator_ Oh my GOD 😫🥺 “Run right beck to me more specifically, Kimberly” - Kanye West Oh my GOD 😫🥺 “Run right beck to me more specifically, Kimberly” - Kanye West https://t.co/8vC5SeBx39

The concert was exclusively to free a gang-member who is serving a life sentence for murder that took place in 1970s. It was an event where Drake and Kanye West sorted out their years-long beef and joined hands to support Larry Hoover.

Kanye dedicates verse to Kim during concert

The rapper, during his concert, sang:

"I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly."

Kim and Kanye at a red carpet event(image via Getty images)

Due to marital hardships, on February 19, it was confirmed that Kim had filed for divorce from Kanye after six years of marriage.

The duo have four kids together, daughters North, 7, Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1 year 10 months.

Twitter goes crazy over Kanye's dedication to Kim

Pendlemas 🎅🏾 @Sweezy2099 Pete Davidson when Kanye said “specifically Kimberly” Pete Davidson when Kanye said “specifically Kimberly” https://t.co/s4foczHddT

Photos Of Ye @PhotosOfKanye MORE SPECIFICALLY KIMBERLY MORE SPECIFICALLY KIMBERLY

John Michael @johnofjohns13 Kanye ended Runaway by saying come back to me Kimberly when that song was about Amber Rose Kanye ended Runaway by saying come back to me Kimberly when that song was about Amber Rose https://t.co/U5mfUaMzfV

monty @whatsmonty “more specifically kimberly” GO GET HER KANYE 😭 “more specifically kimberly” GO GET HER KANYE 😭 https://t.co/zyAUorQZ1W

Camilla Blackett @camillard Kanye clearly came to free Kimberly from Pete never mind who this Larry man is. Kanye clearly came to free Kimberly from Pete never mind who this Larry man is. https://t.co/wgjWYLWP4J

NUFF @nuffsaidny “I need you to run back to me,

More specifically, Kimberly.” - Kanye “I need you to run back to me,More specifically, Kimberly.” - Kanye https://t.co/mjg1LEXIJl

Kanye West and Drake gather above 70k fans at their concert

The 'Donda' artist and 'Hotline Bling' singer had over 78,000 fans during their Los Angeles concert at the Memorial Coliseum as they walked side-by-side down the venue.

Prime Video @PrimeVideo Ye and Drake are joining forces and we’ve got your exclusive access. The monumental #FreeLarryHoover show will be free to stream globally on Prime Video, on the @AmazonMusic app, and on the Amazon Music Twitch channel. Ye and Drake are joining forces and we’ve got your exclusive access. The monumental #FreeLarryHoover show will be free to stream globally on Prime Video, on the @AmazonMusic app, and on the Amazon Music Twitch channel. https://t.co/SPItOoRRG8

The concert started with Ye's choir 'o Fortuna, followed by Drake and Kanye West's appearance on top of a staircase amidst a cloud of smoke as they walked down together at the stadium. Kanye West played some his most famous hits including tracks from 'Donda.'

Drake joined Kanye on stage during the song 'Cаn’t Tell Me Nothing' an hour later. Kanye, on his most recent Donda album, played a voice recording of Hoover's son Larry Hoover Jr. thanking him for advocating the case. He then passed on the lead to Drake with a hug and exited the staging area.

The iconic moment when the duo walked down the street(image via backgrid)

The show live streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

