"I need you to run right back to me": Kanye West dedicates 'Runway' verse for Kim Kardashian at Free Larry Hoover concert and fans can't get enough of it

Adding to their separation drama online, Kanye West (Ye), at the recent 'Free Larry Hoover' concert on Thursday, dedicated a verse to Kim Kardashian, saying, "I need you to run right back to me."
The concert was exclusively to free a gang-member who is serving a life sentence for murder that took place in 1970s. It was an event where Drake and Kanye West sorted out their years-long beef and joined hands to support Larry Hoover.
Kanye dedicates verse to Kim during concert
The rapper, during his concert, sang:
"I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly."
Due to marital hardships, on February 19, it was confirmed that Kim had filed for divorce from Kanye after six years of marriage.
The duo have four kids together, daughters North, 7, Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1 year 10 months.
Twitter goes crazy over Kanye's dedication to Kim
Kanye West and Drake gather above 70k fans at their concert
The 'Donda' artist and 'Hotline Bling' singer had over 78,000 fans during their Los Angeles concert at the Memorial Coliseum as they walked side-by-side down the venue.
The concert started with Ye's choir 'o Fortuna, followed by Drake and Kanye West's appearance on top of a staircase amidst a cloud of smoke as they walked down together at the stadium. Kanye West played some his most famous hits including tracks from 'Donda.'
Drake joined Kanye on stage during the song 'Cаn’t Tell Me Nothing' an hour later. Kanye, on his most recent Donda album, played a voice recording of Hoover's son Larry Hoover Jr. thanking him for advocating the case. He then passed on the lead to Drake with a hug and exited the staging area.
The show live streamed on Amazon Prime Video.