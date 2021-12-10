Free Larry Hoover merch: Release date, where to buy, pre-order details, cost and more as Drake and Kanye's concert drives fans wild

Kanye West and Drake recently joined each other at the Free Larry Hoover concert. They also released a "Free Hoover" merch collection after the event.

The rappers performed on December 9 at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The event was available for live streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the Amazon Music App, and the Amazon Music Twitch channel.

There was also an option to watch the event in IMAX in a few selected cities.

Everything to know about the Free Larry Hoover merch

The Free Larry Hoover merch was revealed on December 9 and is available for purchase at Amazon’s online fashion store. All items are made in the US and are subject to limited availability.

The collection includes a hoodie priced at $200, a jumpsuit at $360, long T-shirts at $100, and a hat worth $60 made of Bull Denim.

The items are available in sizes between medium and extra large, and will be shipped in six to ten weeks.

However, all items went out of stock less than three hours after being released.

About the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert

The Free Larry Hoover Benefit concert was organized to reportedly end the problems between Drake and Kanye West.

The concert, produced by Donda Touring, ITC Entertainment, and PHNTM, marked Ye’s first headlining show in five years after the cancelation of the Saint Pablo Tour in 2016. It also featured Drake’s first concert performance since the incident at the Astroworld Festival, leading to 10 deaths and around 300 injuries.

Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center (Image by Scott Dudelson via Getty Images)

However, it aims to increase awareness of Larry Hoover’s imprisonment and gain support for prison and sentencing reform.

Larry Hoover is a well-known gang leader and co-founder of street and prison gang, Gangster Disciples. He was charged with murder, extortion and money laundering in 1997 and is now serving six life sentences. Kanye West has been using his platform to bring Hoover out of prison all these years.

