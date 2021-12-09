Where to watch Kanye West and Drake's 'Free Larry Hoover' concert? Amazon Prime Video streaming details, time and more

Amazon has officially announced that it will livestream Kanye West's "Free Larry Hoover" concert, which will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The live show will also feature a special guest, wildly popular music icon Drake. Both rappers have buried the hatchet by ending their long-standing feud.

Prime Video @PrimeVideo Ye and Drake are joining forces and we’ve got your exclusive access. The monumental #FreeLarryHoover show will be free to stream globally on Prime Video, on the @AmazonMusic app, and on the Amazon Music Twitch channel. Ye and Drake are joining forces and we’ve got your exclusive access. The monumental #FreeLarryHoover show will be free to stream globally on Prime Video, on the @AmazonMusic app, and on the Amazon Music Twitch channel. https://t.co/SPItOoRRG8

The primary purpose of the concert is to spread awareness about unjust incarcerations, along with throwing a light on prison and criminal justice reforms. In addition to the L.A. Coliseum and Amazon's livestreaming, the "Free Larry Hoover" concert will also be screened in select theaters across the United States.

Readers can get additional details like streaming, time, and more about the "Free Larry Hoover" concert in this article.

"Free Larry Hoover Concert" to stream on Amazon Music's app and Twitch channel

The concert is set to stream globally on the Amazon Music app and Amazon Music Twitch channel (Image via Prime Video)

According to Amazon, Kanye's concert stream will happen on the app and Twitch channel of Tech Giant's music streaming platform.The respective outlets will start the telecast at 8:00 PM (PT) on December 9, 2021. The livestream will be a global event that will happen worldwide free of cost.

American fans can also watch the "Free Larry Hoover" concert at IMAX theatres

Free Larry Hoover Concert will also be an IMAX event (Image via IMAX/YouTube)

Fans who want to catch the feel of the concert's environment with the crowd should check out the IMAX premieres that will happen in select theaters in the USA. The IMAX event will happen at the same time on December 9, 2021, and viewers can check out the availability of tickets and theaters here.

IMAX @IMAX tickets.imax.com You don't want to miss this special one-night-only IMAX event! On December 9 at 8pm PT, join us for @primevideo Presents Kanye with Special Guest Drake Live in Concert, live-streamed from LA. Get your tickets NOW. #KanyeDrakeIMAX You don't want to miss this special one-night-only IMAX event! On December 9 at 8pm PT, join us for @primevideo Presents Kanye with Special Guest Drake Live in Concert, live-streamed from LA. Get your tickets NOW. #KanyeDrakeIMAX tickets.imax.com https://t.co/Y7Dxt6aI0u

What does the "Free Larry Hoover" concert signify?

What is the purpose behind organizing the concert (Image via Getty Images)

The "Free Larry Hoover" concert aims to raise awareness about bringing reforms for prison and criminal judgments. It also focuses on improving the judicial structure in the USA that leads to inequitable detention or imprisonment.

Also Read Article Continues below

Kanye's campaign uses the name of Larry Hoover, who is facing six life sentences due to various criminal charges. Based on the hype that the concert has generated, Amazon's backing, and Drake's involvement, the aims and concerns of the concert are certainly being backed by a widespread population.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan