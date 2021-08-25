What is Kanye West changing his name to? Rapper files court documents to adopt new name over "personal reasons"

American singer and rapper Kanye West formally applied to a California court recently to legally change his name to 'Ye'. The name 'Ye' was also the title of Kanye's eighth album. Over the years, 'Ye' had ascended to a stage name adopted by the singer.

The rapper is also known as 'Yeezus' and 'Yeezy'. Both are supposedly a play on his nickname Ye and biblical figure Jesus. 'Ye' itself is believed to be short for Kanye. In court documents obtained by People and TMZ, the 44-year old singer has cited "personal reasons" for the name change.

Kanye has just filed a legal petition to change his name from "Kanye Omari West" to "Ye." pic.twitter.com/lVSthXIrhP — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) August 24, 2021

To legally change his name, the singer would require a California judge to approve it. The petition to change his name is expected to be approved by a judge, as only cases where the name change is suspected to be done for fraud are not authorized.

The petition for the name change has been filed just as Kanye is expected to release his tenth studio album Donde.

Why did Kanye West choose 'Ye' as his name?

In a 2018 interview with radio host Big Boy, the rapper mentioned:

"I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means 'you.' So I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means 'the only one,' to just Ye – just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confused [sic], everything."

In June 2018, the singer tweeted that "Kanye West with no ego" is known as 'Ye'.

Who or what is Kanye West with no ego? Just Ye — ye (@kanyewest) June 14, 2018

In September 2018, Kanye West tweeted about formally adopting his stage name 'Ye'.

the being formally known as Kanye West



I am YE — ye (@kanyewest) September 29, 2018

Here are some reaction to Kanye West officially changing his name

While some fans supported Kanye's decision, others were confused with this recent development.

Ye has always said he preferred Ye https://t.co/aVdDsE92ok — Watching the Throne (@KanyePodcast) August 24, 2021

Kanye changing his Name to be just Ye without a last name be like pic.twitter.com/z2tEs5TZb0 — Logic1270 (@Rap_301) August 24, 2021

#Kanye is going full Kevin right now by changing his name to Ye @theofficetv pic.twitter.com/wjCbP9i8bB — Marc Jit Singh (@MarcJitSingh) August 25, 2021

Plot twist it’s all a PR stunt and they each have a feature on their albums. Kanye’s album comes first and drakes the last feature, drakes album is next and Ye is the first feature 😭 pic.twitter.com/0qBMx5VoG1 — Goose (@TopGGoose) August 22, 2021

Kanye West is seriously changing his name to 'Ye'? pic.twitter.com/zuZ1nUYfHR — 𝘉𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘯𝘴 𝘋𝘶𝘣𝘴 (@BrownsDubs) August 24, 2021

If you haven't listened to Kanye West yet, now is your last chance. Soon there won't be anymore Kanye West, only Ye. pic.twitter.com/Dfz0Ng93yT — Zo (@ShortForMusashi) August 24, 2021

KANYE WEST HAS DIALOGUE ON WHY HE CHANGED HIS NAME TO YE WITH BIG BOY | FLY MEDIA ™ EXPERIENCE pic.twitter.com/WaR9tOIQVt — FLYMEDIA2021 (@flymedia2021) August 24, 2021

Ye has arrived @kanyewest https://t.co/Xba2ubtMSK — trying to think like kanye (@CDdenimflow) August 25, 2021

He should also change "Ye" into a unrecognizable symbol and we can call him The Artist Formerly Known As Kanye West. https://t.co/PJmdwY0BEB — Jaden Lite (@jadenlitee) August 25, 2021

Recently, the rap singer-songwriter has been having a feud with Canadian singer and rapper Drake. On August 19, Drake recently released a song in collaboration with Trippie Redd. The new single is titled Betrayal and contains lyrics which seemingly dissed Kanye West. The lyrics included:

"All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go // Ye ain't changin' s*it for me, it's set in stone."

Meanwhile, according to New Musical Express, Kanye responded to Drake in a group text. The singer mentioned:

"I live for this. I've been fucked with by nerd ass jock n****s like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you."

Kanye's group chat (image via Twitter/Ye and NME)

Last year, Kanye West became a billionaire from his merchandise line-up and other business ventures. In March 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter, West's fortune could have risen due to the success of the merchandise line-up Yeezy with Gap and others.

Edited by Siddharth Satish