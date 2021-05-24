How old is Drake’s son Adonis Graham? Everything about the star kid whose BBMAs appearance has left Twitter in awe

Earlier on Sunday night, May 23, 2021, Aubrey "Drake" Graham accepted the Artist of the Decade accolade at the Billboard Music Awards. Surprisingly, the spotlight was instead all over his son, Adonis Mahbed Graham, who was also on-stage during the star’s acceptance speech.

It was revealed on May 22, 2021, Drake’s mother, Sandi Graham, and the singer’s son, Adonis Graham, would both attend the Billboard Music Awards.

Fans expected to see Drake’s son in the first row among the audience but were later surprised to see Adonis and his father on stage during the grand main event.

So far, Twitter is in awe of the star kid’s BBMA appearance and has prompted hilarious reactions from fans. Readers can check them out below:

Adonis seeing all those strangers screaming during Drake speech: pic.twitter.com/FZey0o8OEL — kingtisemedia (@kingtisemedia) May 24, 2021

Adonis clinging to Drake is very cute #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/suDdnkXgl7 — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) May 24, 2021

Whoever made adonis cry trust you will be dealt with #DrakeDecade pic.twitter.com/PhDaO8cDnF — 𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐚 | F R I D A Y 🤞🏾 (@weluvissa) May 24, 2021

Folks sayin Pusha T bullied Drake into being a dad, but looking at how Adonis was clinging to him I think he only bullied him into telling the world he had a son.



Just my opinion. — Lia J 🌻 (@IAmLiaJ) May 24, 2021

everybody shut up drake and adonis are so cute 🥺 pic.twitter.com/kbewdRcgtx — t 🇵🇸 (@ANTlOVO) May 24, 2021

who made Adonis cry #DrakeDecade pic.twitter.com/NSpU0msVVI — 𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐚 | F R I D A Y 🤞🏾 (@weluvissa) May 24, 2021

Adonis looking at the crowd pic.twitter.com/4Kwu4TD6WF — a (@eligiblepinks) May 24, 2021

PLEASE HELP ME THE EYE CONTACT THEY WAS MAKING W ADONIS 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/f7mNXZuIhj — Janet 🥀 (@nostalgiaonfilm) May 24, 2021

Y’all was talking bout how Drake was hiding his kid from the world meanwhile Adonis don’t wanna see y’all💀 #BBMAs — 🌺 Zahra 🌺 (@Zahrugh) May 24, 2021

adonis when he saw he was surrounded by broke people pic.twitter.com/uDsfNImFHh — tasneem 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@neemaroni_) May 24, 2021

Adonis was like nah fam this ain’t it 😂💀 @Drake pic.twitter.com/Wyv7Hhc3Wd — g e r a r d o 𓅓 (@ovogerry) May 24, 2021

A clip of Adonis tearing up and hugging Drake during the acceptance speech has the internet puzzling over the little star’s age. Here’s everything readers need to know regarding the Toronto rapper’s son.

How old is Drake’s son Adonis Graham?

Drake's Canadian-American kid, Adonis Graham, is currently 3-years-old. He was born in 2017 to French artist Sophie Brussaux. The rapper and Brussaux are reportedly not dating. But in December 2020, it was revealed:

“They are very happily co-parenting together in Toronto with both of them sharing custody. Adonis is a very happy little boy."

Brussaux is also a former adult film star and was expecting a baby while dating Drake. The two were first spotted in January 2017. It was the same year that the French artist went public, claiming to be carrying the rapper’s child.

The 4-time Grammy winner apparently had a fling with Brussaux, which resulted in the birth of Adonis in October 2017. Although Drake initially didn’t confirm to be the father of the child, he later embraced his fatherhood on “In My Feelings” from the 2018 album “Scorpion.”

Drake’s son is already famous on social media due to his constant appearances on Brussaux and Drake’s Instagram timeline.

The "Certified Lover Boy" singer also shared a video on his Instagram story showing the 3-year-old Adonis wearing a toddler-sized blue sweatsuit to practice his athletic abilities, with him dribbling around the court and throwing the ball in the basketball hoop.

Clearly, this isn’t the last time fans will get to see Adonis on the basketball court or beside his father.

