“Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her”: Future appears to take dig at ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey in 42 Dugg’s song

Nayvadius DeMun “Future” Wilburn has finally responded to his break-up with ex-girlfriend Lori Harvey on 42 Dugg’s new single “Maybach” from his freshly released album “Free Dem Boyz.”

42 Dugg’s 3-minute 20-second track has Future spit his rhymes at around the 1:40 mark, where the rapper appears to throw shade at Steve Harvey as well as take a jab at his 24-year-old ex:

“Magic City, I’m the owner/Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her/One thing I never seen was a b***h to leave.”

The rhymes are repeated twice throughout the track and have already caught many fans’ attention.

However, reactions have been divided, with some calling out Future for being toxic over his break-up.

Some fans defend Future’s rap taking jab at Steve Harvey

Others defended the “Mask Off” singer, saying his rhyme in “Maybach” responded to Steve Harvey’s alleged feelings about his stepdaughter’s past relationships.

Future’s allowed to get that line off imo



“Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her” might not be a random shot at Lori and her new relationship, it could just be a response to what Steve said on Jimmy Kimmel pic.twitter.com/4V9QlJljyK — B. Chordial (@BChordial) May 20, 2021

For the uninitiated, the 37-year-old was in an on-and-off relationship with Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter, Lori Harvey, from December 2018.

The couple was constantly on fans’ radar for their PDA on social media. But surprisingly, they drifted apart in August 2020, and both decided not to address their break-up.

Future and Lori also unfollowed each other on social media. The Atlanta native started dating Dess Dior, while Lori Harvey got into a relationship with Michael B Jordan during November 2020 Thanksgiving.

Lori and the “Black Panther” star quickly made their relationship official after going public on January 10th, 2021. Comedian Steve Harvey also gave his vote of approval to the pair’s relationship.

Almost a year after Future’s rift with Lori, the singer has seemingly shared his feelings on the break-up. In that case, it’s unclear if his current girlfriend knew of his diss rap.

Meanwhile, Lori and Michael B. Jordan have apparently become the internet’s favorite couple.

