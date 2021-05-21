Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett drama explored as fans speculate “love triangle” in Drivers License track from Sour

Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, "Sour," became an instant hit upon its release on May 21st, 2021. But it seems one particular single from the album, "Drivers License," is sparking gossip among fans over the love triangle drama between Olivia, Joshua Bassett, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Drivers License, the lead single from Sour, first lit up rumors surrounding the three Disney stars' romantic entanglement when released on January 8th, 2021.

However, the album drop has created fresh speculation. It has fans reigniting the drama over the alleged "diss track" by Sabrina and Joshua's response to Olivia on his single.

Fans have flooded the young singer-songwriter's social media timeline with tributes to the critically acclaimed album. But many were also caught over the alleged love triangle.

I would love to see Joshua Bassett comeback from this one 😭 pic.twitter.com/fGN68MnzPn — Ames🪴 (@AmesLFTV) May 21, 2021

the cast of HSMTMTS when joshua bassett walks on set #SOUROlivia pic.twitter.com/JYRtgsC67b — lily (@livsleftfoot) May 21, 2021

mood drivers license / good 4 u#SOUROlivia pic.twitter.com/Dg4Qjq9TDl — yas ALL ME 🌿 (@i4lils) May 21, 2021

the rest of the hsmtmts cast when olivia rodrigo and joshua bassett are writing music about each other in between scenes pic.twitter.com/WYuuF2fmGK — sm🦋 (@smhcharu) May 21, 2021

joshua bassett you better hope i never run across you on the streets pic.twitter.com/QiKBoQLc03 — hailey judkins (@hay__jay) May 21, 2021

joshua bassett texting john mayer rn asking what he’s supposed to do in this situation — mads (@okaymadi) May 21, 2021

these joshua bassett tweets got me screaming i’m sorry pic.twitter.com/ztmpbstF7V — shug♀sour out NOW (@followdawrtosee) May 21, 2021

if Joshua Basset thought drivers license was bad #sour pic.twitter.com/PJqrCGwgPT — carter (@carterrcook) May 21, 2021

guess you didn't cheat, but you're still a traitor — Olivia Rodrigo



STREAM #SOUROlivia ALBUM BY @Olivia_Rodrigo ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/ZIELhPs6qs — MIRO (@sseominisce) May 21, 2021

i think we ALL broke up with joshua bassett #SOUROlivia pic.twitter.com/0cugwTQyVz — karissa (@karissakorman) May 21, 2021

joshua bassett may need to go into the witness protection program i fear — brianna (@bribrisimps) May 21, 2021

I’m way too old for this whole Olivia rodrigo , Joshua Bassett , Sabrina drama but I just listened to Traitor and I - #joshuabassett pic.twitter.com/EOnQm57usu — Naya (@heylellyy) May 21, 2021

how did y’all find a way to get Joshua Bassett trending. Let Olivia be great without adding this dude to the convo pic.twitter.com/z9o3S00CCJ — Beep Bop Beep Boop | ʙʟᴍ (@___clownn____) May 21, 2021

They locked Joshua Bassett’s Wikipedia page so we can’t edit it to say that he was murdered by Olivia Rodrigo on May 21 2021 — maddie graham (taylors version) (@madelineelisaa) May 21, 2021

joshua bassett’s mom after she listens to sour pic.twitter.com/ESOLdLqSDr — mirrorball (@myheartredheart) May 21, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo x Joshua Bassett x Sabrina Carpenter love triangle explained

It's rumored that Drivers License addresses how High School Music: The Musical - The Series (HSMTMTS) co-stars Olivia Rodrigo and Josh Bassett were reportedly in a relationship before the latter moved on to date "Girl Meets World" star, Sabrina Carpenter.

Olivia Rodrigo and Josh Bassett were also an on-screen couple on HSMTMTS, playing Nini and Rocky, respectively. Sabrina Carpenter, too, is part of the House of Mouse family as she stars in Girl Meets World.

It should be noted that the HSMTMTS co-stars never publicly confirmed they were together. However, fans believe the rumored pair broke up over the summer after a Tiktok video by Olivia Rodrigo mentioned a "failed relationship."

According to fan theories, the meaning behind the lyrics from Driver's License references Olivia Rodrigo's's thoughts on Josh Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter's ongoing romance:

"And you're probably with that blonde girl/Who always made me doubt/She's so much older than me/She's everything I'm insecure about."

Such lyrics had fans guessing it was about Sabrina Carpenter after they uncovered an original version of the song in which it was "brunette girl."

The 18-year-old's hit single also fuelled responses from her 20-year-old ex and his alleged 21-year-old partner. They dropped their singles, titled "Lie Lie Lie" and "Skin," respectively, shortly after Driver's License's release.

Sabrina Carpenter's Skin shocked fans as most believed it was the singer's response to Olivia Rodrigo's lead single:

"Maybe we could have been friends/If I met you in another life/Maybe then we could pretend/There's no gravity in the words we write/Maybe you didn't mean it/Maybe "blonde" was the only rhyme/The only rhyme."

The star clarified on Instagram that her song wasn't a diss track, and neither was she "bothered by a few lines in a (magnificent) song."

However, it looks like the wild theories surrounding the three stars won't die down anytime soon.

