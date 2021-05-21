Lil Nas X's Sun Goes Down music video has fans emotional as they call it "sad but catchy"

The newly released video song, “Sun Goes Down” from Montero “Lil Nas X” Lamar Hill, took the internet by storm. Fans of the rapper are already flooding the star’s social media with emotional tributes to his early struggles before stardom.

The single was dropped following the rapper’s self-directed video, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” on March 26, 2021.

Lil Nas X had also announced that his song “Sun Goes Down” would be dropping this week and hyped its forthcoming release with a teaser of the singer in a meditative state.

SUN GOES DOWN DROPS TONIGHT!!!!

🤍🥲 pic.twitter.com/U1AOcBCxIN — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) May 20, 2021

The 2:53 music video shows Lil Nas X wearing a stunning white suit with his legs crossed and seated on the ground, presumably meditating. The clip shows him reminiscing about memories by traveling back in time to when he was an employee at Taco Bell.

Lil Nas X fans emotional after seeing the rapper's early life in the music video

The video transitions to different moments from Lil Nas X’s early life showing him spending time in his room and feeling isolated during prom. The “Old Town Road” singer can be seen going through an emotional breakdown, but his present self appears to provide solace and encouragement to the past.

Reactions from social media clearly show fans going through a rollercoaster of sentiments. Some were overjoyed by the song’s rhythmic catchphrases but were still grief-filled from witnessing the rapper’s early life torment from his isolation. Readers can find some of the responses below.

Damn why is that Lil Nas X song so sad yet so catchy? pic.twitter.com/F9USEA5KQt — #1 Jalen Hurts Fan Account (@bradeagles27) May 21, 2021

Sun Goes Down- Lil Nas X



0:30 ━━❍─────── 2:48

↻ ⊲ Ⅱ ⊳ ↺

volume: ▁▂▃▄▅▆▇ 100% pic.twitter.com/yTB0aE5sAK — emily schoessler :) (@EmSchoessler) May 21, 2021

shhh child, Lil Nas X just released Sun Goes Down pic.twitter.com/hRQqg0D0gm — Marvel fan account (@loqqoooo) May 21, 2021

Me after listening to sun goes down by lil nas x pic.twitter.com/zECl1brhMT — Knucks ITS MY BIRTHDAY (@FullMetalKnucks) May 21, 2021

just listened to sun goes down by lil nas x and experincing repressed memories of queerphobia pic.twitter.com/h0PEA1qMT6 — JUSTICE FOR BLACK LIVES (@ardennTV) May 21, 2021

can't believe i just woke up and listened to Sun Goes Down by Lil Nas X and it got me like: pic.twitter.com/WgEzfBpJTf — David Stephen (@DavStephen1) May 21, 2021

Lil Nas X gonna have niggas crying in the club with Sun Goes Down pic.twitter.com/eFgCGNKQSd — ✊🏾BLM✊🏿| FuzzyBeta (@TrilogyBeta) May 21, 2021

does lil nas x knows how proud we are of him??? he needs to know pic.twitter.com/RH6PoBD7qk — A Shrubbery (@rowanshrub) May 21, 2021

Sun Goes Down by Lil Nas X got me in my room like pic.twitter.com/vAYXtZXfUE — Mr.Wholesome🇭🇹 (@grandpapijames) May 21, 2021

Me for the next few nights listening to #SUNGOESDOWN by Lil Nas X pic.twitter.com/wIzDHwkv8h — 𝕲𝖚𝖗𝖚 ❼ (@Kuxdi) May 21, 2021

lil nas x is telling us to love our past selves and I'm here for it pic.twitter.com/2HlR6WtvtG — Cassie Byington (@CassieByington) May 21, 2021

Sun Goes Down By Lil Nas X is truly a masterpiece @LilNasX pic.twitter.com/AsAgXTb82i — Donn Graves (@dahoodrat_) May 21, 2021

Listening to Sun Goes Down by Lil Nas X pic.twitter.com/kpPb9NeTgB — M•a•r•c•u•s (@MaterialReed) May 21, 2021

Lil Nas X don't miss!!! Every song is a hit!!! #SUNGOESDOWN pic.twitter.com/lairV15e2x — boringly healthy (@namehere96) May 21, 2021

In an interview with the Rolling Stones, the 22-year-old Grammy winner explained why he chose this concept for “Sun Goes Down.” He said,

"My visual aesthetic is always changing. But a reoccurring theme in my work would always be Surrealism, or Futurism. I really love to mix reality with imagination—I guess that’s my “thing.” But for [the music video for] “Sun Goes Down,” I kept that kind of feeling to a minimum, because I wanted it to feel very real. But you still have me in a meditative state, where I go to this purple world where it’s like my future and past all existing in one place. I fly through that and go to my past me, and I’m trying to uplift him."

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X will also be a musical guest on this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, which will wrap up SNL’s season 46. The rapper had revealed that he would perform “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” along with a “new song.” Lil Nas X would likely perform “Sun Goes Down.”

Fans can also stream the upcoming virtual concert “Can’t Cancel Pride” on June 4th, featuring Lil Nas X and other artists such as Demi Lovato, Pink, and many more.

