Who is Alyssa Scott? Everything about the model from Nick Cannon’s show whose pregnancy has sparked rumors

Alyssa Scott, a model from Nick Cannon's show “Wild ‘n Out” has suggested that she might be pregnant with the rapper’s child. The growing rumors are trending on social media, with fans anticipating a response from Nick Cannon.

The rumors began after Alyssa Scott shared the name of her unborn child on Instagram on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The proposed name of the child, “Zen S. Cannon” is what got the attention of Nick Cannon's followers.

Alyssa was asked by her social media fans if the rapper was the father of her child. Although she didn’t outright confirm the rumors, the model responded with a heart eye emoji.

Nick Cannon will also soon be father to Twins

Back in March 2020, rumors began to circulate that Nick Cannon was expecting twin boys with DJ and radio personality Abby De La Rosa. The news was confirmed by the two after Abby De La Rosa released a photoshoot featuring her and Nick. Cannon also has a set of twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The recent rumor surrounding Alyssa Scott’s pregnancy, if true, would be Nick Cannon’s seventh child. But at the moment, the rumors have not been confirmed and readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt. However, there are some hints which suggest otherwise.

Who is Alyssa Scott?

Alyssa Scott commenting to followers on her pregnancy bump photos ((Instagram/itsalyssaemm)

Alyssa Scott appeared as a model for “Wild ‘n Out”, the MTV show hosted by Nick Cannon.

The model has been in the spotlight after sharing a photo of her pregnancy bump photoshoot on Instagram. Adding to the rumor that Nick might be the father of the child, a fan congratulated her and Nick on their forthcoming “beautiful baby” to which Alyssa replied “Thank you”.

The “Wild n’ Out” model hasn’t denied or confirmed if Nick Cannon is the father. But that didn’t stop her from posting cryptic responses on her social media.

Alyssa Scott has now made her Instagram account private following rampant speculation.

With Nick Cannon already expecting twins with Abby De La Rosa, it remains to be seen how he addresses the rumors surrounding Alyssa Scott's pregnancy.