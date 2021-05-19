Who is Jena Frumes? Jason Derulo welcomes “handsome” and “healthy” baby boy with model girlfriend

Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes have welcomed a baby boy into the world. The couple shared news of their first child on social media via his pictures and the newborn’s first week at their home.

News of the “Talk Dirty” rapper’s first child has fans delighted and flooding the star’s social media timeline with wishes. Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes have also shared videos on their respective grams to let their followers in on the “new chapter” of their lives.

The musician’s post read:

“The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home. He’s so lucky to have such a strong, caring hero of a mother.”

Readers can check out the videos below.

Images of a “handsome little” Jason King Derulo are all over social media. But readers who haven’t been following the celeb biz lately have begun wondering who Jena Frumes is and how she is famous?

Below, readers can dive into everything they need to know about Jason Derulo’s girlfriend and the mother of his first child.

Who is Jena Frumes?

Jena Frumes is a New Jersey-born fitness model and is quite popular on social media with over 4.5 million followers on Instagram. But she rose to fame due to her relationship with Derulo and has appeared in many of his social media posts.

Trivia: Jena also shares her birthday with Jason, September 21st.

Aside from the attention she has received dating Jason Derulo, Jena Frumes also made a name for herself by appearing as a model in the “Wild ‘n Out” show.

Reports reveal that the pair first met at the Equinox gym before the pandemic-induced lockdown began. It seems the songwriter was the one to approach the model:

“We both have a similar desire to work out all the time, and I had seen her once there before, and then the second time, I was like, ‘Aight. Imma go talk to her,’ and the rest is history.”

The pair went public with their relationship sometime in March 2020 after they began regularly sharing social media posts of each other.

Later, on March 29, 2021, the 31-year-old singer and Jena Frumes announced that they were expecting their first child with a video showing off her baby bump.

Earlier, Jena Frumes dated Manchester United footballer Jesse Lingard, but she broke up with him after his alleged fling with a fan in March 2018.

It has been reported that her net worth is in six figures, but these are baseless speculations.

This is just the start of the pair’s journey with King Derulo, and hopefully, fans may soon get to see the child dancing alongside his parent’s lip-syncing Tiktok videos too.

