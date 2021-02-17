Jason Derulo faces backlash for "racism" TikTok

Jason Derulo has been up to his usual shenanigans on TikTok, but this time, the singer may have taken it a step too far.

The "Whatcha Say" star has now found himself in hot water over a TikTok that was captioned "Where you from? Ending racism with this one."

The video shows Jason Derulo and a few people of asian descent moving to the sides that they identify with, in keeping with the recent trend. The problem was that the sides chosen were perpetuating African-American and Asian stereotypes.

Jason Derulo's "racism" TikTok draws criticism

GUESS WHO’S CANCELLED: Jason Derulo getting backlash after saying in the caption of a TikTok that he “Ended racism with this one.” One person commented “SET US BACK 200 YEARS.” pic.twitter.com/4mhwCTNysh — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 17, 2021

Jason Derulo's TikTok showed multiple headings like "Fried rice vs Fried Chicken" and "Egg rolls vs Watermelon." This put each ethnicity in a negative light regarding the stereotypical tropes their communities have been trying to abandon for years.

Many users commented on the post, with one saying "PUTS US BACK 200 YEARS." Another user said "man just said 'end racism,' then puts up a bunch of racial stereotypes".

One person said in a comment “Not on black history month Jason” pic.twitter.com/4yJqIik0IN — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 17, 2021

Jason Derulo has been very active on TikTok over the past couple of years and has built up quite a following on the platform. The singer has amassed over 984 million likes on his videos since then and continues to entertain with his high production quality videos.

However, this time, Jason Derulo may have bitten off more than he can chew, as fans are not having any of the "ending racism" TikTok. As a star commanding such a large following of impressionable people, netizens expect a certain level of responsibility and decorum when dealing with sensitive topics like racism and racial stereotypes. Jason Derulo has yet to comment on the situation.

