TikToker Sienna Gomez issues apology and removes merch after facing online backlash

Sienna Gomez recently launched a new merch line that didn't get the response she was hoping for.

The controversial text 'did you eat today?' featured on the hoodies and t-shirts landed the 16-year-old TikTok star in hot water. Fans took to social media to call out the clothing line as insensitive and mocking people with eating disorders.

Since then, Sienna Gomez has issued a few statements before ultimately apologizing and shutting down the clothing line.

Sienna Gomez ends merch line amid controversy

INFLUENCER APOLOGY OF THE DAY: TikToker Sienna Gomez apologizes for merch line that used phrase “did you eat today?” Many fans were outraged claiming it glorified eating disorders. Sienna says she has removed the merch. pic.twitter.com/TiDnjWlYHU — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 16, 2021

In a recent 30-second apology video uploaded to her TikTok, Sienna Gomez apologized for any harm her clothing line may have caused. Stating that she is still young and making mistakes, she asked for her fan's forgiveness regarding the issue.

The TikTok star reiterated that she cares deeply about inclusivity, and after hearing so many people's feelings towards the merch, she has now removed it.

As for the funds received, she'll donate all of it to Teen Line, on top of the $25,000 donation she already made.

The controversy began as soon as the merch line was announced, with people calling her out all over social media.

Many upset at TikToker Sienna Gomez accusing her of glorifying eating disorders with new merch that says “did you eat today?” Sienna denied that it’s meant to glorify EDs. One person said “I love Sienna, but this hoodie is not it.” pic.twitter.com/HxSxY72zo8 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 14, 2021

Sienna Gomez initially replied with the following statement:

"Asking others, 'did you eat today?' is about expressing compassion and care for people who are struggling. I have people in my life who struggle to eat and who are working so hard to overcome EDs. These are the questions I ask them: did you eat today? How are you doing? Do you need anything? I do that because I care, which I think is evident across my platforms. Clearly, this merch line is sparking conversation about a sensitive issue - so talk about it. Have the hard conversation with your friend or relative struggling; tell them you care."

Since then, the TikTok star has issued a full apology and a complete recall of the clothing line as the first step to making amends.

