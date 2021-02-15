Karl Jacobs spends Valentine's Day with an anime pillow, the internet comes up with hilarious responses 

Minecraft YouTuber Karl Jacobs recently posted a series of images with his D.Va body pillow for Valentine's Day.

Karl Jacobs posted a tweet of him and his body pillow doing activities like a couple, including playing video games and skateboarding.

The internet had a field day with the post. The images even drew hilarious responses from Karl Jacobs' friends like TommyInnit.

Also read: Bryce Hall reveals that the "cheating" on Addison Rae video with Loren Gray was a prank

Karl Jacobs' body pillow tweet goes viral

Sitting at over 200k likes, netizens are loving Karl Jacobs' body pillow images and have come up with hilarious responses of their own.

Here are some of the best on Twitter:

Advertisement

karl flip the pillow around we know she’s naked under there 🤨 — maddy! (@daddywithanm) February 14, 2021

the accident wasn't your fault, you have to let her go pic.twitter.com/ev80H3gtXO — LightTophat (@LightTophat) February 14, 2021

Advertisement

Some fans even managed to clip the exact moment Karl Jacobs brought out the D.Va body pillow on stream. They were dancing to King Harvest's "Dancing In The Moonlight."

I HAVE THE CLIP LMAO pic.twitter.com/uFFco3VKHR — shelby (@vampirequackity) February 14, 2021

Karl Jacobs' friend, TommyInnit, took a jab at him with some playfully mean words.

Hahahah you are a fucking loser karl. get lost — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) February 14, 2021

Fans preemptively clapped back at TommyInnit with a reality check

Advertisement

The internet has been having a blast with the tweet. It goes to show just how popular Karl Jacobs has become recently.

Karl Jacobs has been making waves on Twitter recently. He recently received a response from Victoria Justice.

Hi Karl!

Nice to meet ya. I’m good! How’re you?

P.S. I loveee Dr. Pepper 🤤 — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) February 9, 2021

The streamer also got Taylor Swift's attention on Twitter after asking her to join him in a game of Minecraft.

KARL AKRL AKRL KARL AKRLARK LARKARL KARKLA RK pic.twitter.com/iAb8zXXmLw — may (@BriToBlame) February 12, 2021

Advertisement

Karl Jacobs has been at the top of his game recently, and fans just can't get enough.

Also read: Corpse Husband Billboard: Fans want him to feature at Times Square beside Emma Langevin