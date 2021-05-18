 “TI and Tiny s**t is so embarrassing”: Multiple allegations against rapper and wife dating back 15 years spark furor

TI and Tiny are finally going to face a criminal investigation over the charges on behalf of abusing 11 women.

Clifford “TI” Harris Jr and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Cottle are under investigation over a complaint filed in April regarding a sexual assault incident in 2005. The case under the Los Angeles Police Department reveals that the two allegedly sexually assaulted and drugged a woman they met in a nightclub.

According to a representative, two new victims have also come forward to pursue criminal charges against TI and Tiny. Lawyer Tyrone A Blackburn, representing the case, shared claims from one of the anonymous survivors, saying she was:

“Drugged, forced to take tons of molly and X, and sex-trafficked in three states.”

In 2010, the then 32-year-old victim was trafficked from Nevada to Miami, Florida.

The second survivor also recalled her horrifying experience after being drugged and then:

“R**ed by Clifford Harris and one of his male friends in a hotel in Miami, Florida, in May of 2010.”

Blackburn is currently examining the victim’s medical records from when she was 20 years old during the incident.

Rapper TI and Tiny allegedly abused a total of 14 women

Going by the reactions, it is clear that the internet has been waiting to see the pair face criminal prosecution, as many called it the “day of reckoning” for TI and Tiny. Some even read “embarrassing” graphic details from the legal document and were disgusted to learn what went on in the couple’s bedroom.

Others pointed out that the additional sexual assault allegations show that TI and Tiny guilty of their alleged crimes.

This TI and Tiny shit is so embarrassing. I would not want the world to know what goes on in my bedroom. — Jacquese (@jgooch_) May 18, 2021

The day of reckoning is near for TI & Tiny. — Keels 🦋🌻 (@TrulyKeels) May 18, 2021

Oh so they gave TI and Tiny an extension due to the Verzuz. They waited a week to investigate the claim. pic.twitter.com/g1jwZfEtG0 — Cheryl Blige (@CocoTheRealCola) May 18, 2021

TI and Tiny are going out badddd damnnnn — Deaf Queen Of LA💙 (@DestineyJean) May 18, 2021

TI and Tiny finna go down yall. They been mighty quiet about all these allegations — E. DUBB💙 (@LiteMy_Blunt) May 18, 2021

The only thing i can roll with from this Ti & Tiny situation is that they both were having some type of 3 some party maybe. Drugging folks and taking them back to your crib and then constantly raping them imma just leave that alone until the evidence comes all the way out. — Drunken C Wisdom (@WisdomDrunken) May 18, 2021

Ti and tiny will run. — STAUNCH (@KammBe) May 18, 2021

I’m ready for TI and Tiny to be escorted out of the paint pic.twitter.com/LN01xwZK37 — Sheridan Crane (@718Shaun) May 18, 2021

TI & tiny must be drugging people and taking them back to the crib...yeah fuckin right. Them people skeeming — Franklin Saint Cousin (@ForrellForrell) May 18, 2021

Damn TI and Tiny definitely be doing that shit cause they getting hit with cases left and right now they going down lol 😂 — ...... (@Lexyoncee) May 18, 2021

Can they just go on ahead and lockup TI, Tiny, and Matt Gaetz? — Bre (@butterfliesblue) May 18, 2021

TI AND TINY ARE GOING TO JAIL 😭 — Good Hands. (@JLaCocaina) May 18, 2021

Send TI and Tiny to JAIL! — Roshanda (@_Roshandaaa) May 18, 2021

I hope TI and Tiny like the color orange — ionknow (@FineNFilm) May 18, 2021

Tiny need the same sentence as TI how you set up another woman to be drugged and raped. — BlackButterfly (@peacebwithyou9) May 17, 2021

For those unaware, On March 1st, 2021, a criminal investigation on TI and Tiny was requested by the New York-based attorney Blackburn. This was on behalf of 11 victims who accused the couple of sexual assault, drugging, kidnapping, and forcing them into sex with them or their friends.

Other claims include terrorist threats against three men who have spoken out regarding the incident. The celeb couple also faces a defamation lawsuit from Sabrina Peterson, an Atlanta entrepreneur who claimed misconduct under their hands. Blackburn is also representing her.

So far, 14 women have accused TI and Tiny of sexual assault and abuse, but they have categorically denied all allegations.

It’s currently unclear how TI and Tiny will address the ongoing criminal investigations. But social media supports the victims and is hoping the women get justice under the law.