"I hope Lil Reese is ok": Grim reaper memes sweep Twitter after garage shooting

Authorities revealed that rapper Tavares Lamont Taylor, popularly known as Lil Reese, was caught in the crossfire during a shootout on the morning of May 15 in Chicago's River North neighborhood. The rapper was among three men who were shot in a parking garage.

According to reports, a bullet grazed Lil Reese's head near the eye. Fortunately, first responders attended to his injuries and rushed him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. The rapper is currently stable and recovering from his injuries.

Videos of the incident have surfaced on social media showing graphic visuals of what appears to be Lil Reese bleeding profusely from his head. The clip is not embedded here due to its graphic nature.

Fans laud rapper for dodging the Grim Reaper

TMZ claimed the shootout was a result of the rapper allegedly being involved in a carjacking.

Lil Reese is in "fair condition," but the rapper's manager asked fans on social media to keep praying for the victim and his family.

Fans on social media have flooded their support for the artist with memes praising the rapper for surviving another shootout and "escaping the Grim Reaper."

Earlier in November 2019, the 28-year-old rapper was shot in the neck by an individual armed with an AK47 in the Country Club Hills suburb of Chicago. Lil Reese was hospitalized in serious condition but made a full recovery.

In light of this incident, social media was full of reactions. Readers can check a few of them below:

I hope Lil Reese is ok — NY-Duhh 🙄 (@NYDAStateOfMind) May 16, 2021

Lil Reese the grim reaper Shitten me he really was holding on 💯 https://t.co/NcuIf4NSxY — RealHoodBarbie 🙍🏽‍♀️🌌 (@BuchananMessiah) May 16, 2021

The Grim Reaper watching Lil Reese respawn after gettin beat in the Gulag again: pic.twitter.com/20ZHYinXBh — Dj🎱 (@UptownDxn800) May 15, 2021

Opps: we gon kill lil Reese



The grim reaper: pic.twitter.com/CWGejnwOsM — Leek‼️ (@LeekStuntin) May 15, 2021

Lil Reese everytime he sees the grim reaper pic.twitter.com/oge1Di1T1d — 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐈𝐄𝐌 前進し続ける (@cerealbans) May 15, 2021

Grim reaper: it’s time to go

Lil reese: pic.twitter.com/dm3FF4kAYO — westcoast homies (@westcoasthomies) May 16, 2021

Footage of the Chiraq goons shooting Lil Reese aka The Grim Reaper pic.twitter.com/6dcfstiA3k — bluefirmament (@bluefirmament1) May 15, 2021

The grim reaper talking to LIL Reese when he get shot for 100th time. pic.twitter.com/rPsdpv8GzC — TNASTY (@FirstNiteKing) May 15, 2021

Lil Reese after the Grim Reaper came to pick him up for the third time today 💀 pic.twitter.com/W6AeWfjUZD — FRANK! (@litfrxnk) May 15, 2021

Lil Reese Cup the Grim Reaper currently healing pic.twitter.com/zubn4Vfwki — Ben. N Syder (@BenNSyder12) May 16, 2021

The Grim Reaper after he sees lil Reese still alive pic.twitter.com/CuJZH3IZU0 — dxgger (@dxx88987098) May 16, 2021

Damn man I hope Lil Reese makes it out alive — TDI ✞ (@tdi_starr) May 15, 2021

lil reese the grim reaper is still alive. his opps better hide. 💀😈 — jacoooob (@yungkizuato) May 16, 2021

Who is Lil Reese?

American rapper Lil Reese also goes by other nicknames, including Rees Money and the Grim Reaper. The artist grew in popularity after being featured on Chief Keef's hit single "I Don't Like." In 2014, the rapper, alongside Keef, was featured on the track "Bang Like Chop" by Young Chop.

In 2012, Lil Reese dropped his singles "Us" and "Traffic" featuring Chief Keef. These tracks later got remixed with features from Rick Ross and Drake. "Us" later appeared on Ross' mixtape, "The Black Bar Mitzvah."

Lil Reese has also worked with the late Fredo Santana, Juelz Santana, and Waka Flocka Flame. Fans continue to hope the rapper makes a full recovery once again.

