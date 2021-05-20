ASAP Rocky calls Rihanna “the love of my life” as he confirms their relationship and fans can’t contain their excitement

It’s official, ASAP Rocky and the beautiful Barbadian singer Rihanna are dating. The US rapper finally confirmed rumors about their relationship, which started way back in 2013, when Rocky was with Rihanna on her Diamonds World Tour.

ASAP Rocky was recently featured for the cover story of "GQ’s Body Issue". During the interview, the rapper got to address some “drastic” changes in his personal life and made a shocking revelation that Rihanna is:

“The love of my life”

The triple A-list pop star was gushing like a “teenager” according to "GQ" , while describing his feelings for the “Diamonds” singer. The rapper calls her “My Lady.”

ASAP Rocky’s 2013 music video for “Fashion Killa” also featured the pair together.

Rocky did not reveal how long he and the Barbadian singer have been dating. But it’s fair to say that the star is still euphoric over being in a relationship with the 9 time Grammy Award winning singer.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have been avoiding Paparazzi

“So much better, So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One.”

The cover story also revealed the pair have tried to avoid being photographed together by the Paparazzi.

ASAP Rocky also shared that he has been taking Rihanna's help for his new album. Although the rapper was hesitant to reveal the extent of the singer’s involvement/colloboration in his new music, he said:

“I think it’s important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of. It’s just a different point of view.”

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky fans were excited by the news, with some fans stating that the 33-year-old singer and fashion icon was the love of their life too.

someone tell asap rocky that rihanna is the love of everyone’s life, he’s not special pic.twitter.com/phf1OczZDV — my’ah ⁷ ʚ♡⃛ɞ (@talesofmyah) May 19, 2021

Asap talm bout Rihanna the love of his life. Bitch me too, tf — JEAN DEAUX (@jeandeauxmusic) May 19, 2021

rihanna probably woke up to that man confessing his love for her in public & rolled her eyes lol — m. (@ohmakeda) May 19, 2021

Does Rihanna know ASAP Rocky is dating her?? Just wondering — Tega🥜 (@tegaophelia) May 19, 2021

Some hilarious reactions showed fans emotional to learn that their favorite singer was off the market.

Idk who I’m more jealous of in A$AP and Rihanna’s relationship — 𝙡𝙞𝙫 (@oliviasolorzano) May 20, 2021

Yes, ASAP Rocky has confirmed his relationship with Rihanna, but has Rihanna confirmed her relationship with him...? This mieans Rihanna is single — Rosaria (@KyraRosaria) May 19, 2021

😭 he dating rihanna but she single — Mad Max (@xMaxineAlo) May 19, 2021

drake reading asap rocky calling rihanna the love of his life pic.twitter.com/2AOvliVeaQ — J 🇩🇴 (@JoelEnLaOlla) May 19, 2021

asap rocky and rihanna dating? they both won — les (@watermel00n__) May 20, 2021

Rihanna is yet to respond to Rocky’s revelation on their secret romance.

Fans are also waiting for Rihanna's side of the love story.

