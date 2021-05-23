"Real-life SpongeBob": Twitter reacts with hilarious memes as Lil Nas X rips his pants during SNL performance

Rapper Lil Nas X has taken over the internet after his shocking wardrobe malfunction during the SNL live performance for the hit single "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."

Clips of the incident are already going viral, which shows the rapper accidentally ripping his leather pants near his crotch while on a stripper pole.

The performance was not interrupted by the wardrobe issue. Lil Nas X continued dancing and singing while placing his hand on the split across his crotch.

Fortunately, the Musical guest was able to wrap up his performance with a bang, as shown in the video below.

Lil Nas X retweets a clip of his wardrobe malfunction on SNL Live

Lil Nas X was quick to address the wardrobe malfunction on Twitter and embraced it by sharing a clip of the moment uploaded by a fan.

OMFG NO — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) May 23, 2021

NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) May 23, 2021

i wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what i get lmaoo — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) May 23, 2021

But fans are cherishing the malfunction with memes and comparing the incident to an episode from Nickelodeon’s "SpongeBob SquarePants," which showed the lead character ripping up his pants on TV.

Lil Nas X on Snl be like pic.twitter.com/QgA90E1azD — WinwardCats (@JJWinward13) May 23, 2021

Some even praised the two-time Grammy award winner for completing his performance by wearing the same pants. Readers can find some hilarious fan reactions below.

Also read: Lil Nas X's Sun Goes Down music video has fans emotional as they call it "sad but catchy"

Lil Nas X just split his pants on SNL and I’m here for it! 👍🏽🍆🤣😂😍 https://t.co/Pxtr4fny4M — K FabMac 💛 *😷MASK UP😷*💉VAX UP💉* (@KayFabMac1) May 23, 2021

@LilNasX ripping his pants tonight brought back some Eddie Murphy vibes #SNL pic.twitter.com/widqkwGahP — LOSER (@KahluaMAK) May 23, 2021

LIL NAS X PANTS DID NOT JUST RIP ON NATIONAL TELEVISION 😭 pic.twitter.com/1J3QR6E60y — so they callin u bob🤽🏾‍♀️ (@postedbymanii_) May 23, 2021

These pants never stood a chance. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/6ngmqaD2SM — allison 🙄💁🏻‍♀️🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@t1dcutiepods) May 23, 2021

#SNL you didn't go hard enough if yo pants ain't split 🤣 Lil Nas X came through 🙌🏾🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Gjvb9RG85E — Honeysuckle (@MSHUNNYSUCKLE) May 23, 2021

BRO DID LIL NAS X JUST FUCKIN RIP HIS PANTS ON SNL — lauren (@laurenpetzzz) May 23, 2021

If Lil Nas X’s pants actually split during that performance then... #SNL



Loved everything about this. pic.twitter.com/gQb2GeaoUZ — Arianne Young (@ariannelyoung) May 23, 2021

did lil nas x’s pants rip pic.twitter.com/mRojjkWe53 — Elijah Cohen-Gordon (@elicgordon) May 23, 2021

Before the dance, Lil Nas X said in an interview that he expected to put up a great performance:

"I'm going to go out there and just murder it."

Lil Nas X also performed his latest hit single, “SUN GOES DOWN,” at the 46th season finale for “Saturday Night Live.” The newly released music video received an overwhelming emotional response from fans for addressing the star’s early life struggles.

It must be noted that the rapper was caught up in a drama earlier over Montero (Call Me By Your Name) after the track was temporarily removed on April 13, 2021, from streaming services.

A series of tweets from Lil Nas X added more drama as the artist asked fans to download the single before its removal.

not even joking. everybody stream call me by your name hard today because it may no longer be available tomorrow and there’s nothing i can really do about it. thanks for all the support tho! 🤍 — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 13, 2021

However, streaming services reversed the takedown shortly after that day, and the platforms provided no reason. The rapper’s label Columbia Records have also acknowledged the incident stating it was “out of our control.”

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Lil Nas X’s wardrobe malfunction on live television could spark any form of backlash.

Also read: Butter by BTS makes a massive debut on Spotify with 11 million streams in 24 hours and over 146 million views on YouTube