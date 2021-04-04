Lil Nas X sparks a Fortnite x GTA 5 debate on Twitter: Here's what happened

A recent debate sparked on Twitter between Fortnite and GTA fans after a tweet from popular rapper Lil Nas X went viral.

The post from Lil Nas X mentioned that GTA should do online virtual concerts. This is something that Fortnite has already done several times in the past. Epic Games has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry through their Fortnite live concert collaborations.

gta should do virtual concerts — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 3, 2021

The drama erupted when fans on Twitter started comparing the two popular video games.

While both camps have biased notions about their favorite games, there is no denying that Epic Games is leagues ahead of other publishers with their artist collaborations in Fortnite.

Numerous comments on the rapper's post mentioned how GTA is better off without these virtual concerts, while others pointed out why Fortnite does them better.

The debate took shape as part of a full-fledged fan camp battle between Fortnite gamers and GTA players.

Lil Nas X sparks a Fortnite vs GTA debate based on artist collaborations and concerts

I've been doing live concerts in GTA for years now. I do about 6 concerts a week.



I do them on a modified GTA server for Roleplay called NoPixel.



Playlist of these concerts: https://t.co/zSLT7AtPQE



DM me for more details.



A quick example: pic.twitter.com/hfegZ8vE9f — MikeTheBard (@MikeTheBard) April 3, 2021

Popular rapper Lil Nas X is quite influential in the online video gaming community.

finally would have some use for this place 😭 pic.twitter.com/Qkbux1zBTb — GAVIN‼️💫 (@GVNisHere) April 3, 2021

His post on Twitter did not refer to Fortnite but was simply directed to GTA organizing virtual concerts, and that was enough to lead to the online discourse.

Woody approves this message❤️ pic.twitter.com/ayPLAGUVCJ — Robbin Rams (@RobbinRams) April 3, 2021

GTA fans supported Lil Nas X's post by claiming that the game can sustain online concerts with its vast open-world design. Similarly, other GTA fans criticized the concept of live concerts in-game as it might turn the video game into an advertisement.

what and go full Fortnite?! 😅 — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) April 3, 2021

Tony Awards co-producer Cliff Bleszinski responded to Lil Nas X's post with a subtle remark:

"what and go full Fortnite?"

This sarcastic remark was aimed at Epic Games for turning Fortnite into an advertisement.

Fortnite is honestly the best game at making virtual concerts pic.twitter.com/b5i2RrLppz — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) April 3, 2021

Meanwhile, Fortnite fans flocked to Lil Nas' post to respond with statistics about previously organized live concerts. Twitter user @its_meneib mentioned that Fortnite is the best choice for hosting online concerts featuring popular artists.

fortnite is really good at it, you should collab with them 😉 — jovanmunja (@jovanmunja) April 3, 2021

Twitter user @smirkyoyps went a step further and claimed that "Lil Nas x Roblox concert was nothing compared to the Travis Scott Fortnite concert."

That lil nas x roblox concert was nothing compared to the Travis Scott fortnite concert — SmirkyOps (@smirkyops_) April 3, 2021

In 2020, Fortnite hosted Travis Scott at the Astronomical live event in Chapter 2 Season 2. The concert was nothing short of a blockbuster, and it went on to break Twitch's viewership records.

Epic Games also announced in an official post that around 12.3 million concurrent users were active during the Travis Scott Astronomical event.

The Astronomical event set the benchmark for all future Fortnite live concerts. Epic Games followed it up by collaborating with other popular artists like BTS, Diplo, J Balvin, Kaskade, and others.

There is no question that Fortnite is far ahead of other video games when it comes to organizing live concerts. Only time will tell if GTA can reach the same heights in 2021 with artist collaborations and online virtual concerts as Fortnite did.