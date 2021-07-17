Kanye West and Irina Shayk have reportedly been dating for months, contrary to rumors of them "cooling off" 

Despite plenty of ongoing rumors that Kanye West and Irina Shayk have called a quits on their relationship, the couple are reportedly still going strong with no signs of cooling down.

According to TMZ, many of the most recent reports about Kanye West and Irina Shayk have reported the wrong narrative. Based on their sources, the couple have been dating for more than a few months and even spent the Fourth of July weekend together.

Close friends of Kanye West and Irina Shayk claimed they spent their Fourth of July weekend in San Francisco together. There they spent their time dining out at nice restaurants where they could clearly be spotted. They haven't tried to hide their relationship from the public at all.

Speculation began after the fact, though, when the Fourth of July weekend came to a close. Kanye West had obligations elsewhere and needed to head to Paris. He was scheduled to arrive at the Balenciago show which would be held during Parish Fashion Week. Irina Shayk was not with Kanye though, and because of her absence, the public began to speculate.

Rumors about Kanye West and Irina Shayk's split during the Paris Fashion Week

JUST IN: Irina Shayk reportedly turned down a trip to Paris with Kanye West as she "only likes him as a friend"💔😔 pic.twitter.com/yeBKrfh1Ag — RapTV (@raptvcom) July 14, 2021

When the public and the press saw that there was no Irina Shayk with Kanye West, people looked for reasons and sources as to why. For one reason or another, the agreed upon narrative was that the two had broken up.

Many outlets reported that Irina Shayk declined to go to Paris with Kanye West due to the relationship cooling off.

Based on what TMZ has reported though, Kanye West simply didn't invite Irina because he was only expecting it to be a quick business trip. It was not due to the couple calling things off before hand.

The couple have been going strong for months and were first revealed together during Kanye West's 44th birthday. They don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

One source who reported that they had split apart was from page six, and they insisted that Irina Shayk didn't want to be associated in the press with Kanye West.

"She likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him. She doesn’t want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up. It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating.”

Regardless of any reports, Kanye West and Irina Shayk have both kept quiet about the whole press.

