Internet reacts as Kanye West and Irina Shayk spark dating rumors after being spotted on vacation in France

Just a few months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, he was spotted on vacation with supermodel Irina Shayk.

TMZ was one of the first to report that Kanye West and Irina Shayk were romantically involved after the two stars were spotted together on vacation in France.

According to multiple sources, TMZ claims that the two of them are with full certainty romantically linked. However, where the relationship will go or how casual it remains to be seen.

Kanye West Rebounds with Supermodel Irina Shayk, in France https://t.co/s96ScjaIel — TMZ (@TMZ) June 9, 2021

As for why the pair were being spotted in France, Kanye West celebrated his 44th birthday on Tuesday. In celebration, he headed to the French region of Provence where he and Irina Shayk could spend their vacation.

Despite the public divorce looming over Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, birthday wishes were given to Kanye for his 44th birthday. Kim and the rest of her family wished him the best through platforms like Instagram, where Kim herself wrote, "Happy Birthday Love U For Life." She has shared a photo of the couple in the past with their three kids together.

The status of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian as they move forward

Didn't he see Kim's birthday message. Give it some time. Feel like Kim is disrespected now. — 👑Lórd K̶i̶n̶g̶👑 (@TheRealLordKing) June 9, 2021

Kris emailing Bill Gates on behalf of Kim pic.twitter.com/KRKyWrx5K8 — Inenekazi 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 (@Inenekazi1) June 9, 2021

Y’all breathe!! Just wait till Kim steps out with drake 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nSNvn1y4el — Watchtheweather🌪🌬 (@Watchtheweathe1) June 9, 2021

With the recent spotting of Kanye West and Irina Shayk, he seems to be moving forward with his dating life at the very least. The public itself won't truly know what their relationship will look like behind the cameras.

When Kanye West and Irina Shayk are spotted together: pic.twitter.com/ertRKz0SGg — Ringer Dish (@RingerDish) June 9, 2021

Irina Shayk’s relationships:



Cristiano Ronaldo

Bradley Cooper

Kanye West



She building an all star roster or what — proud milan fan (@penikmatmilan) June 9, 2021

Kanye West & Irina Shayk went out together to celebrate his birthday

Don't play with a dude heart it's flexible pic.twitter.com/D06HpSIdJa — Alamu Taiwo Olabamiji (@AlamuTaiwo8) June 9, 2021

Kim Kardashian, on the other hand, doesn't seem to be pursuing any other relationships at the moment, or simply isn't ready to tell everyone just yet. E! reported on the subject and Kim Kardashian claimed commented herself.

"She would like to find someone down to earth and normal. That hasn't happened yet. She's not in a rush and is happy being single. Eventually she would like to find someone again but it has to be the right person."

Irina Shayk, who was previously married to Bradley Cooper who she has a daughter with, has some past experience with Kanye West herself. As a model, she's had plenty of gigs, and one included collaborations with Kanye West's Yeezy brand. She walked the runway with his brand at a Paris fashion show.

Irina Shayk has really dated Cristiano Ronaldo, Bradley Cooper and now Kanye West. She conquered athletics, acting and music my god 🐐 — Eli Lockaby (@EliLockaby17) June 9, 2021

woke up to rumors kanye west and irina shayk are dating...what life pic.twitter.com/QWmTjSsqsF — vlada (@vladasdoll) June 10, 2021

oh my god https://t.co/kvGbqOGWCW — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) June 9, 2021

Regardless of when the stars met, both sides of all relationships seem to be moving on and continuing to help each other with their own children. The press will need to wait and see where Kanye West and Irina Shayk end up.

