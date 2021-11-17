The Drake and Kanye beef explained as duo pose for photo together

The longstanding beef between Drake and Kanye West has possibly ended as the rappers were finally seen hanging out together in the former’s hometown. The duo also posed together for a group photo alongside J Prince.

Kanye even took to Instagram to share the picture using a dove emoji in the caption, likely hinting towards a peaceful end to their decade-long feud. Meanwhile, Drake shared another video of the duo from Toronto on his Instagram story.

In the video, the One Dance singer can be seen putting his arms around Ye while enjoying a performance by Dave Chappelle. The latest development comes days after Kanye invited Drake to perform at an upcoming benefit concert to free Chicago gangster Larry Hoover.

The Gold Digger rapper also addressed his beef with Drake during a recent appearance on Drink Champs and has probably decided to move forward, leaving behind their issues in the past.

A look into the timeline of Drake x Kanye feud

Drake and Kanye's beef began back in 2010 (Image via Getty Images)

The infamous beef between Drake and Kanye began nearly 12 years ago when the former’s verse from Kanye’s song ‘All of the Lights’ leaked online. In 2010, Drake’s verse was reportedly removed from the track when the latter released his My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album.

In a 2011 interview with The Source, Drake mentioned that Kanye was both his “friend and competitor” and revealed he wanted to surpass his success:

"When I was a kid trying to figure out what I liked, it was Ye who I related to the most. He was an artist, in every sense, from his cover art to his music. Now, I would say, he is really great [pause] competitor…and friend, at the same time… My goal is to surpass everything he’s accomplished. I don’t want to be as good as Kanye, I want to be better".

That same year Drake allegedly shaded the Donda creator on DJ Khaled’s song I’m On One, referencing Kanye and Jay-Z’s Watch The Throne album in his rap verse:

"I’m just feeling like the throne is for the taking/Watch me take it".

The rapper took the lyrical attack on Kanye even further by name-dropping the musician on his 2016 song Summer Sixteen:

"Now I got a house in LA, now I got a bigger pool than Ye… And look, man, Ye’s pool is nice, mine’s just bigger’s what I’m saying".

Drake-Kanye’s fallout reached its peak in 2018 when the latter got involved in Drake’s ongoing feud with rapper Pusha T. Kanye West served as the executive producer of Pusha T’s 2018 album DAYTONA, which featured the diss track Infrared.

Pusha T. reportedly aimed to dig at famous rappers throughout the song, specifically Drake, who he previously accused of hiring ghostwriters to write songs.

The latter immediately responded to the track by releasing songs like Duppy Freestyle and I’m Upset, mentioning his disappointment with Kanya and Pusha T.

Things took a turn for the worse when Pusha T. released another song titled The Story of Adidon [Drake Diss] and revealed the secret identity of Drake’s son Adonis:

"Your father walked away at five, hell of a dad thing, you are hiding a child, let that boy come home…/ Adonis is your son."

The One Dance hitmaker claimed that Kanye revealed the sensitive information to Pusha T. However, the latter denied the rumors and mentioned he learned the information from music producer Noah “40” Shebib.

Following a few subliminal tweets and indirect messages, Drake and Kanye’s public feud remained at a standstill throughout 2019 and 2020. However, the beef reignited earlier this year following the announcement of Kanye’sDonda that reportedly clashed with the release of Drake’s Certified Lover Boy.

ye @kanyewest There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat There would never be a drake without a Kanye west so never come out your mouth with a threat

The In My Feelings singer addressed the situation during a radio show appearance and said:

"'Certified Lover Boy' on the way, and that’s for anyone in the way."

The Mercy hitmaker also responded to the hit during Donda's second listening party:

"Move out of the way of my release/Tryna get me off my Qs and Ps/Why can’t losers never lose in peace?"

The situation worsened when Drake took another dig at Kanye on his song Betrayal from Trippie Red’s new album.

"All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know/Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go/Ye ain’t changin’ s**t for me, it’s set in stone"

In response, Kanye attacked Drake through a series of now-deleted Instagram posts and exposed the latter’s house address on social media. The Too Much singer then responded to the attempt by laughing at Kanye on his Instagram story.

DJ Akademiks @Akademiks Drake laughing at Kanye West for tweeting his address Drake laughing at Kanye West for tweeting his address https://t.co/hdN5anSfF9

In September 2021, Drake dropped Certified Lover Boy just two days after Kanye released Donda. Fans also claimed that the singers took repeated jabs at each other throughout their respective albums.

Surprisingly, Kanye left fans stunned after reaching out to Drake to appear as a guest at the upcoming December 7 benefit concert in Los Angeles. The rappers then decided to put an end to their infamous feud by hanging out in Toronto.

It remains to be seen if Drake will appear at the concert as per Kanye’s request next month.

