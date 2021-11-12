The internet criticizes Travis Scott as rapper allegedly partied with Drake after Astroworld tragedy

The internet has heavily criticized Travis Scott as the rapper was allegedly noticed with Drake at a party after the Astroworld tragedy. Travis Scott was said to have been partying at Dave & Buster's in Houston when he found out people had died in the Astroworld Festival crowd crush.

The party was a pre-planned event hosted by rapper Drake, who was a surprise guest at the Astroworld music festival and was also said to be unaware of what had taken place at the concert.

Travis Scott was unaware of the incident that caused several casualties

Travis Scott was unaware before leaving the concert that there has been so many casualties, including a child and hundreds more who were injured there. It was reported that Scott left the party immediately after his concert was over.

spooky_emma @spicy_emma I JUST HEARD ON THE NEWS THAT TRAVIS SCOTT WENT TO AN AFTER PARTY AT DAVE AND BUSTER’S AFTER ASTROWORLD. HE KNEW THE CITY DECLARED IT A MASS CASUALTY EVENT AND WENT TO DAVE AND BUSTER’S!!!!!!! I JUST HEARD ON THE NEWS THAT TRAVIS SCOTT WENT TO AN AFTER PARTY AT DAVE AND BUSTER’S AFTER ASTROWORLD. HE KNEW THE CITY DECLARED IT A MASS CASUALTY EVENT AND WENT TO DAVE AND BUSTER’S!!!!!!!

Eric Tamblyn @etamb @trvisXX My son was at the bottom of one of the human piles. He was crushed. While he survived, many around him did not. They were all screaming for help and to stop the show. You did not and you, the crew, venue and promoters will be held responsible. @trvisXX My son was at the bottom of one of the human piles. He was crushed. While he survived, many around him did not. They were all screaming for help and to stop the show. You did not and you, the crew, venue and promoters will be held responsible.

PYPER🍒 @Pyepernxt2U Why are parties so late, like why can’t we party at 7 and be home by 12 bro 😭 Why are parties so late, like why can’t we party at 7 and be home by 12 bro 😭

jelly🦋 @princessjjelly so you're telling me that Travis Scott went to Drake's after party at Dave n Busters UNAWARE of what went down at Astroworld ?!? BRO THEY TOLD YOU 30 MINS BEFORE YOUR SHOW WAS OVER THAT IT WAS A MASS CASUALTY so you're telling me that Travis Scott went to Drake's after party at Dave n Busters UNAWARE of what went down at Astroworld ?!? BRO THEY TOLD YOU 30 MINS BEFORE YOUR SHOW WAS OVER THAT IT WAS A MASS CASUALTY

DemonTime👺 @Anal_Reef Idc what anybody says about Astroworld. I watched 2 people die in my arms and I’m not blaming ANYBODY MORE THAN THE OTHER. THIS SHIT WAS EVERYBODYS FAULT! TRAVIS! DRAKE! THE MEDICS! THE SECURITY! THE HPD! THIS FALLS IN EVERYBODY! YALL DID NOT EXPERIENCE GIVING CPR TO LIFELESS Idc what anybody says about Astroworld. I watched 2 people die in my arms and I’m not blaming ANYBODY MORE THAN THE OTHER. THIS SHIT WAS EVERYBODYS FAULT! TRAVIS! DRAKE! THE MEDICS! THE SECURITY! THE HPD! THIS FALLS IN EVERYBODY! YALL DID NOT EXPERIENCE GIVING CPR TO LIFELESS

Kate 4 Barnes & Birds @KateBDoll The Houston PD told the Astroworld festival production at 9:30PM that their event was a “mass casualty event” and needed to be shut down.



Instead of shutting it down, Drake took the stage at 9:40PM. Concert continued for 30 more mins.



Some ppl are going to jail. The Houston PD told the Astroworld festival production at 9:30PM that their event was a “mass casualty event” and needed to be shut down. Instead of shutting it down, Drake took the stage at 9:40PM. Concert continued for 30 more mins. Some ppl are going to jail.

Among them was a 9-year-old boy who is in a coma after he fell off his father's shoulders and was trampled down.

As per various reports, sources said,

"Travis didn't know the severity of the situation when he arrived at the party, as far as timing, this remains consistent with the fact that no one including the police had publicly confirmed the gravity of the events that had taken place."

Sources told the Houston ABC13 outlet that Travis Scott left the party sometime around Saturday morning.

The Sun also reported, citing a source, that the party at Dave & Buster's was "low-key." The newspaper also reported that the artist left after he was told of the severity of the situation.

'Everyone knew people died but it wasn't taken that seriously because some thought it was drug deaths, they didn't realize.'

Drake commented about the tragedy in an Instagram post:

"I've spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering."

Scott has also said he was "absolutely devastated" by what took place and that he was cooperating with authorities.

Concert goers have filed at least 17 lawsuits against Scott alleging that he and the concert promoter Live Nation were responsible for the deadly crowd stampede.

Edited by R. Elahi