Fortnite and Travis Scott collaborations are permanently canceled, here is why

The journey of Fortnite and Travis Scott has come to an end. It seems highly unlikely that Epic Games will engage itself with the rapper following the catastrophic incident a few days ago.

Travis Scott has issued a formal apology and expressed his grief towards the lost souls and their family members. However, it seems pretty difficult to mend the situation at the moment.

Everyone associated with Travis Scott is facing a portion of the negative publicity at the moment. Since several sources claim that the rapper was also at fault in some way or the other, Epic Games is severing its ties with the artist.

Fortnite and Travis Scott: The journey ends on a tragic note

The most recent Astroworld concert turned into a tragedy as several individuals met their untimely demise while many others were injured. The root cause behind the tragedy seems to be irresponsibility on part of the management. Some have accused Travis of continuing the concert even after noticing the chaos.

This tragedy has left everyone speechless and Epic Games is not holding back. The company has decided to sever all ties with Travis and has already removed his "Out West" emote from the Item Shop.

Surprisingly, the entire section of the Item Shop that had the "Out West" emote was removed as well. This was apparently intentional and the developers assured gamers that it will be back soon.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus It’s known that the "Daily" section of the Item Shop has been disabled. This is intentional and the "Daily" section will return with the next Item Shop refresh. It’s known that the "Daily" section of the Item Shop has been disabled. This is intentional and the "Daily" section will return with the next Item Shop refresh. https://t.co/rc6Kqh7qoW

The removal of the "Out West" emote seems to be the first step in doing away with all traces of the rapper from the game. The Travis Scott cosmetic is one of the most popular among gamers and is owned by thousands.

It will be interesting to see if Epic Games will remove the Travis Scott skin from players' inventory or not. Even if the company decides to let it be, it's highly unlikely that any further Travis Scott collaboration will ever take place.

This isn't the first time the Cary, North Carolina-based company has stepped up and taken a firm stand. It follows strict protocols in maintaining its standards, and this was highlighted during the incident involving DaBaby.

Apparently, Epic Games was expected to release a DaBaby cosmetic on Fortnite. However, the rapper made comments insensitive to the LGBTQIA+ community.

DaBaby @DaBabyDaBaby Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies 🙏🏾



But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business. Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies 🙏🏾But the LGBT community... I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.

Epic Games has been promoting equality among all and also took up rainbow edits during Pride Month. Clearly, DaBaby was at fault as he issued an apology towards his fans and the community in general.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Regardless, the publisher was quick to act and did away with the DaBaby skin. It is likely that Travis Scott will also face the same consequences as far as Fortnite is concerned. A company of Epic Games' stature won't risk its reputation over a few in-game items, and as such, players can consider the Fortnite x Travis Scott collaboration over.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee