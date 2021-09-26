Why Fortnite never got a DaBaby skin: Can players expect anything in Chapter 2 Season 8?

Fortnite has collaborated with American rapper DaBaby on several occasions. At the moment, the game has two emotes that use his music in the background. These include Jabba Switchway and Go Mufasa.

Interestingly, data miners and leakers have claimed that Epic Games was working on a DaBaby skin and another emote as well. Following weeks and months of anticipation, the skin has still not arrived, and we most probably know why.

Fortnite might cancel DaBaby skin following his homophobic comments

Leakers have discovered an emote in Fortnite's files that uses the song AM to PM as background music. Fans must remember this hit song from 2020 by Migos that features DaBaby.

It made perfect sense for Epic Games to release a DaBaby skin, considering that he's already popular among players due to the two emotes.

However, things have taken a bitter turn after DaBaby made some controversial comments during his set at the Rolling Loud festival. The rapper faced several consequences for this, as he could not perform at Lollapalooza, Music Midtown, or Governors Ball concerts later.

From the looks of it, Epic Games will tread on the same path by not releasing the pre-planned DaBaby skin and emote in Fortnite.

DaBaby has apologised to the LGBTQIA+ community

DaBaby has defended himself and has claimed that his words were treated wrongly. In his second apology to the LGBTQIA+ community, he accepted that his remarks were hurtful and triggering.

The likes of Dua Lipa and Sir Elton John have condemned DaBaby for his actions, and it seems like the rapper is too controversial to arrive as a Fortnite skin now.

It is worth noting that Fortnite recently celebrated the Rainbow Royale event in support of the LGBTQIA+ community. Free rewards were given out during the event with a message of inclusivity.

While some fans loved the Rainbow Royale event, others were surprisingly unhappy with the step.

Regardless, the largely successful Rainbow Royale event in Fortnite indicates that Epic Games will not tolerate artists who've hurt the LGBTQIA+ community. From its looks, the AM to PM emote has been scrapped, and players should not expect a DaBaby skin in Chapter 2 Season 8 or later.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar