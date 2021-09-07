5 Fortnite emotes inspired by real-life dance moves

Over the years, Fortnite players have witnessed a plethora of unique emotes in the game. From simple animations to actual dances, emotes in Fortnite have undoubtedly evolved a lot.

Like crossover skins, Epic Games' Battle Royale title also has many emotes inspired by real-life dance moves and music videos. Fans around the world naturally love such dances and use them during games.

From Jabba Switchway to the new Stuck emote, these are the most popular Fortnite emotes based on real-life dance moves.

Fortnite emotes that replicate real-life dance moves

1) Jabba Switchway

Jabba Switchway emote in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 2 Season 4, as an Icon Series item. Even the background track for this emote was BOP by DaBaby.

The resemblance between the Jabba Switchway emote, and the real-life dance moves in BOP's music video is self-evident. The song by the American rapper was a massive hit, which also led to Jabba Switchway becoming one of the most popular emotes in Fortnite's history.

2) Go Mufasa

Go Mufasa is another Fortnite emote that is inspired by DaBaby's music and dance moves. It was released alongside Jabba Switchway, and to this day, fans argue which emote is better.

The Go Mufasa emote is also a part of the Icon Series, and BOP by DaBaby plays in the background when players use it.

Go Mufasa emote in Fortnite (Image via YouTube/Broly)

3) Rollie

Ayo and Teo rose to prominence with their hit single named Rolex in 2017. Fortnite added to the song's success by adding it as an emote.

The Rollie emote arrived in Chapter 2 Season 4, as an Icon Series item. Rolex by Ayo and Teo plays in the background of this emote, and players still use it heavily.

Rollie emote in Fortnite (Image via Broly/YouTube)

4) Say So

Say So by Doja Cat was one of the biggest hits in 2020. The song went viral on TikTok, and millions of users performed short dances with it.

Fortnite wasted no time in introducing the Say So emote to the players. It not only features the popular Tik-Tok dance moves, but the actual song by Doja Cat also plays in the background.

Say So emote in Fortnite (Image via YouTube/ Kingzi Kingz)

5) Stuck

The Stuck emote in Fortnite was recently added with Chapter 2 Season 7. It is an Icon Series item that is available in the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks.

The music track for Stuck is Up by Cardi B, and the animations are also inspired by the real-life music videos' dance moves.

Bussin’ out the Battle Bus with these dynamic dance moves by Mya Nicole and Chris Cotter. pic.twitter.com/01Ci9NJR52 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 6, 2021

Many believed the background song for Stuck to be R-rated. However, the controversy has now ended. Regardless, this helped increase the attention towards Stuck, and it is turning out to be a massive hit among the Fortnite community.

As of now, Chapter 2 Season 8 of Fortnite, is right around the corner, and players can certainly expect more such dance emotes in the upcoming months as well.

