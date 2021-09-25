5 Fortnite glitches you need to try in Chapter 2 Season 8 before they're fixed

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has provided players with a truckload of content, keeping them hooked to the title. However, Fortnite Season 8 is on par with previous seasons and there are several interesting glitches to try.

These glitches do not necessarily affect the gameplay too much, and yet they are still fun to try out.

Here are some of the best glitches that players have spotted so far in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Best Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 glitches spotted so far

1) Cracks in the map

Several cracks have been spotted in the Fortnite map, the biggest one being under Retail Row. The crack even extends into the ocean, and players can even enter this crack if they want .

Cracks in the Fortnite Map (Image via OrangeGuy on YouTube)

It is worth noting that if players go under the map in a public match, they will end up dying. However, doing so in the Battle Lab will not yield the same fate.

2) Unexpected Mythic weapon

Fortnite players can get their hands on an unexpected Mythic weapon in Fortnite Season 8. They must acquire this weapon from Dr. Slone, who can be very challenging to kill.

However, once killed, she will drop the Mythic Burst rifle, which is a new addition to Fortnite.

Dr. Slone's Mythic Burst rifle (Image via OrangeGuy on YouTube)

Apart from the Mythic weapon, players can also acquire a Recon scanner and Rail gun from Dr. Slone and her guards.

3) Shadow mode glitch

Shadow mode in Fortnite (Image via OrangeGuy on YouTube)

To access this glitch, players must play in the Battle Lab mode. They will need to consume a Shadow Cube and go back to the hub. After this, when they enter a game in the Battle Lab, they will play in Shadow mode, but will still have the ability to build and shoot.

These glitches are mostly harmless, but if used correctly, can favor the players to achieve a Victory Royale as well. Make sure to try out these glitches before Epic Games removes them from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan