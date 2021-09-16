The best weapons to use in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was recently released and gamers are having a great time exploring the island. Each new season brings with it several new aspects to the game that include map changes, weapons, new NPCs as well as unique cosmetics.

The recent v18.00 update rolled out a few new weapons for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Ever since these were added to the game, players have been eager to know which ones are the best to use in the Cube-themed season.

This article will reveal the details of some of the best guns that gamers can use in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Best weapons to use in the game

1) Flight-Knock Pistol

Flight-Knock Pistol [which is codenamed the YEETknock] pic.twitter.com/qhwM7UJIIg — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 2, 2021

Inflicting serious damage to enemies in close range combat has become much more efficient with the addition of the Flight-Knock pistol, an exotic variation of the Flint-Knock Pistol. This newly added weapon deals considerable damage to opponents and can favorably influence the result of combat at any instant.

Unfortunately, the reload time of the weapon can be quite concerning for fast-paced gamers and will definitely prove to be difficult to master and use in the game.

2) Slone's Burst Assault Rifle

#Fortnite #Fortnite The mythic burst assault rifle is back this time it is "Slone's personal Burst Assault Rifle! pic.twitter.com/xrjtxjiOCk — Pop  (@PopPlaysFN) September 13, 2021

Dr. Slone's Mythic weapon in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is still a fresh memory in the minds of players everywhere. This particular rifle was extremely useful and dealt heavy damage to opponents. Using this weapon was surprisingly easy as well, making it an instant hit among the community.

The developers have decided to stick with Dr. Slone's weapon and it is known as Slone's Burst Assault Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

3) Rail Gun

GUYS. THE RAILGUN IS IN PROMO IMAGES FOR S8.

THERE IS HOPE 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/opKorzQdzu — Muselk (@muselk) September 13, 2021

The extremely powerful weapon that was added in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 took almost no time to become the most desirable gun in the game.

Using its charging mechanism, players could fire a powerful shot at their enemies. This single charged shot deals incredible damage and even has the ability to eliminate enemies hidden behind walls and buildings.

This particular gun is available in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and is one of the best weapons that players can use.

4) Shadow Tracker

Shadow Tracker is one of the finest weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via NoeyBearTV/Twitter)

The Shadow Tracker is the exotic variation of the normal suppressed pistol and fulfills a similar utility in Fortnite. However, unlike the normal suppressed pistol, the Shadow Tracker is quite advantageous to use as hitting an enemy with one of its shots marks the location of that particular enemy to every other member in the player's squad.

Therefore, gamers can quite easily achieve multiple eliminations using this weapon. This gun is especially beneficial during the final stages of the game where players frantically search for enemies to eliminate and claim a Victory Royale.

Apart from the weapons mentioned above, gamers can also use the Mythic weapons that have recently been added to the game as part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 which includes the Sideways Rifle, Sideways Minigun, and so on.

