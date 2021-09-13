Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 weapons list: Miniguns, Port-A-Portals, Sideway rifles and more

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 weapons list is something to behold. By the looks of it, the alien weapons have been replaced with weapons from the "Sideways". It's unclear what this is at the moment, but it appears that the weapons are drawing power from the many cubes on the island.

As of now, there are a few weapons that have been leaked, and a powerful variant of the Burst Rifle has made it to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. With that being said, it's time to explore the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 weapons list.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 weapons list: All weapons revealed so far

1) Sideways Minigun

As seen in the trailer, this weapon will more than likely be a heavy weapon, which may be predominantly focused around damaging structures more than players. Alternatively, it may feature a high fire rate with low DPS.

2) Sideways Rifle

The Sideways Rifle, much like its counterpart the Assault Rifle, will function as the standard in-game weapon for ranged combat. As the season progresses, a burst variant may be added in as well.

3) Port-a-Portal

The name suggests that this item will probably allow players to open a portal to the Sideways.

SHOCKWAVE LAUNCHER & PORT A PORTAL HOLLLYYYY https://t.co/XdlBgH0y6w — wrth eyiro (@eyiro_) September 13, 2021

4) Shockwave Launcher

Shockwave grenades were the community's favorite item back in Fortnite Season 6. By the looks of things, it will be making its way to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 weapons list in the form of a launcher.

#Fortntie The shockwave launcher is back but this time the rarity is legendary! pic.twitter.com/wcAJqkiWuN — Pop  (@PopPlaysFN) September 13, 2021

5) Carnage Symbiote and Venom Symbiote

It's unknown how the Symbiotes will function in-game as of now, however, based on the information gathered from the trailer, these items can be used as an extension of the player and will grab opponents.

6) Slone's Burst Assault Rifle

Slone is not out of the picture yet as her Mythic Burst Assault Rifle has been added to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Weapons list. Based on the storyline, she still has a part to play.

#Fortnite #Fortnite The mythic burst assault rifle is back this time it is "Slone's personal Burst Assault Rifle! pic.twitter.com/xrjtxjiOCk — Pop  (@PopPlaysFN) September 13, 2021

7) Shadow Flopper

The Shadow Flopper will not only heal players, but will also allow them to enter a ghostly form. This may allow them to mitigate damage, or perhaps jump and run faster in-game.

8) Flight - Knock Pistol

The Flight - Knock Pistol doesn't really fit the theme, but nonetheless has been added to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 weapons list. This is a heavy weapon that packs a punch, however, due to its slow reload time it may become hard to use.

Flight-Knock Pistol [which is codenamed the YEETknock] pic.twitter.com/qhwM7UJIIg — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 2, 2021

9) Sideways Shotgun and Sideways Scythe

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, Epic Games is also working on a Sideways Shotgun and Sideways Scythe. Much like in the previous season, players can expect these to be added to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 weapons list overtime.

So you know how there's a Sideways Minigun & Sideways Rifle..? They are also working on a Sideways Shotgun & Sideways Scythe! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 13, 2021

Also Read

While the Shotgun is self explanatory, the Scythe will more than likely be a close range weapon judging by its name, or a special weapon that can be purchased from an NPC.

Edited by Siddharth Satish