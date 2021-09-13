Although Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 early patch notes (18.00) are rather limited in nature, there are a few major highlights that players should follow closely.

While some are purely cosmetic in nature, most of them reveal a lot of information about things that are yet to come in-game. They also shed some light on the upcoming storyline for the new season.

Strange things were posted about strange things happen on the island while I was asleep #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/4028xInDYK — Vitthal | Fortnite News ⚡ (@VitthalG17) September 13, 2021

All Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 highlights thus far

1) Kevin, Bluevin, and the Queen

Kevin the Cube made his return to Fortnite, but not in the way that players were expecting.

Kevin the Cube went from being one of the most important things in the game to becoming a glorified weaponized battery for the Alien Mothership.

Nonetheless, it would seem that Kevin is not the only cube out there. As seen in the end-of-season live event, there are dozens of cubes that were housed within the Mothership, including a golden cube, called "KevinQueen".

In addition to the numerous cubes and the queen cube, a new blue cube nicknamed Bluevin was also showcased. It goes without saying that he will play a role in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

So me and @AyeTSG strongly believe that this Golden Cube is called the "KevinQueen" in the files! pic.twitter.com/BeJKXMCuzR — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) September 13, 2021

2) Fabio Sparklemane, JB Chimpanski, Yuki, and Carnage

A number of skins will be added to the game during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Each one is unique and should be available to Season 8 Battle Pass holders.

Based on the leaked list of upcoming cosmetic IDs:



Fabio Sparklemane is codenamed "Cereal Box"

JB Chimpanski is codenamed "Space Chimp"



I'm unsure of what the codename for the skin in the second teaser would be however. pic.twitter.com/JIGxzYxf17 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) September 13, 2021

The Fabio Sparklemane set will feature gorgeous battle unicorns and will likely have numerous edit styles.

A beautiful Japanese-themed skin known as Yuki will also be added to the Battle Pass. It is a concept design created by kitsunexkitsu. Alongside Yuki, the Space Chimp may also be included in the Battle Pass.

However, the main cosmetic attraction for the new season is undoubtedly the rumored Carnage skin that was confirmed by Epic Games in the teaser.

Carnage in Fortnite⁉️😳🚨😳😳 pic.twitter.com/415h7jXdx5 — Hunter | 🐀 Catcher Shill (@hunterspatrol) September 12, 2021

3) Major map changes

Major changes have not yet been revealed for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. However, during the live event, a few locations on the map were seen being destroyed/damaged by falling debris.

One of these locations is Steamy Stacks. As seen in the tweet below, it has been hit by a falling Kevin the Cube.

Additionally, another cube can be seen heading towards Misty Meadows, and more can be spotted in the distance. Suffice to say, players can expect a lot of known locations to be badly damaged.

Small Details: The First cube to touch the Island destroyed Steamy Stacks, more like a a Kevin payback for using his energy. pic.twitter.com/W6ouNDKIKZ — Defaults (@DefaultsBR) September 12, 2021

4) Slone's betrayal

One of the key highlights of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be the follow-up to Doctor Slone's betrayal during the live event.

Given that IO satellite bases can still be seen on the map, the Imagined Order is here to stay for a while.

cancel slone, she betrayed us 😐 — Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNinformation) September 12, 2021

While it's unclear what sort of involvement the IO will have in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, one thing is certain: Doctor Slone is just getting started with her plans. And whatever they are, they cannot be good.

