Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 early patch notes (18.00): Map changes, new skins, new POIs, and more 

Although the new season is yet to officially begin, there are a few Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 early patch notes (18.00) that players should be aware of. Following the destruction of the Mothership during the live event, a lot of changes are coming to the island.

Given that the total amount of time that Fortnite will not be playable stretches over twelve hours, it signifies that a lot of new things are also being added into the game. While much of it remains unknown, a few have been revealed thus far.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 early patch notes (18.00) reveal strange things happening on the island

1) Map changes

Although it was originally thought that Misty Meadows, Dirty Docks, and Pleasant Park would be affected by the Mothership crash landing, it's now clear that a lot of locations in-game are going to be damaged.

With numerous cubes free falling from the sky, the impact is bound to cause damage all across the map, as well as create impact craters. In addition to these changes, purple rifts and geysers have also sprung in certain areas.

The POI's that were destroyed/taken effects on the event as we've seen were:



- Steamy Stacks

- Holly Hatchery

- Misty Meadows

- Pleasant Park

- Dirty Docks & some landmarks! — Twea - Fortnite Leaks (@TweaBR) September 12, 2021

2) New skins

A brand new concept skin known as Yuki, created by kitsunexkitsu, was showcased as a teaser for the new season. At the moment, it's unclear if this will be part of the Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass or if it can be bought individually from the store.

yuki in a teaser was so damn unexpected, glad to see she’s finally here! i can’t wait to see her in game, thank you SO MUCH epic 😭



consider using code kitsunekitsu if you’re purchasing the battle pass for season 8 🤍 pic.twitter.com/rIkA7riZ85 — kitsu (@kitsunexkitsu) September 13, 2021

The highly anticipated Space Chimp skin will also be added to the game this season. At the moment, much like the Yuki skin, it's unclear if this will be part of Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass.

3) New POIs

So far two of out three POI's leaked have been teased in the new season's trailer. However, the much-talked about Pyramid POI is yet to be seen. While this is speculation at best, given the theme showcased in the teaser, it may be possible that the Pyramid will arrive next season.

Alternatively, the Pyramid may even be showcased in-game further along the season, or perhaps the "Pyramid" may be completely different than what is being imagined at the moment.

This is coming true so far 👀



- Cubes: they landed on the map ✅

- Crash Sites: UFOs crashed on the map ✅

- Pyramid: ❓ pic.twitter.com/TOLtk9n6ka — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 12, 2021

4) Collaborations

One of the most highly anticipated rumors and eagerly awaited Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 early patch notes (18.00) has finally come true. It would seem that the Carnage skin collaboration is going to occur sooner than expected.

CARNAGE SKIN COMING IN SEPTEMBER 13th! pic.twitter.com/8DkWkyh1Dj — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 12, 2021

Also Read

According to HYPEX, and many others, the skin will be available in-game on September 13. However, by the looks of it, the skin may be exclusive to the Fortnite Season 8 Battle Pass.

Edited by Siddharth Satish