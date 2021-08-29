From Space Chimp to Kevin the Cube: Fortnite leaks reveal 8 new skins underway in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is getting extremely close. There are only a couple of weeks left in Season 7 and plenty has been revealed about the next season.

Map changes, new characters and a new storyline are all very likely. There will also, as usual, be a new battle pass with plenty of great skins.

Here are eight new skins that Fortnite is working on for next season.

Some more possible upcoming/scrapped skins!



- Potato Skin

- Power Suit

- Fox

- Space Chimp

- Electric Engineer (Male Jules?)

- Toxic Kitty

- Bad Robot

- Kevin Couture (Cube themed skin, will most likely release Season 8)#Fortnite — Max // Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FNLeaksAndInfo) August 29, 2021

New skins coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

1) Potato Skin

There aren't many details about these skins, just some preliminary leaks, but a potato skin certainly sounds like Fortnite. If they can make not one but several skins out of a banana, then they can do it with a potato as well. Somehow this has been requested before.

2) Power Suit

There's no telling what this could be, but it could be reminiscent of the Omega skin from Chapter 1 Season 4. That season was Fortnite's foray into superheroes before they partnered with Marvel. That season also featured the volcano that was teased to return in the Rift Tour event, so it could all come together.

3) Fox

The fox skin also has little details surrounding it, but a concept artist has created a potential design for it. With only pyramids revealed about the next season's theme, there's no telling how these might fit in.

4) Space Chimp

Fortnite is no stranger to collaborations, so teaming up with the beloved film Space Chimps will not be out of character. They will likely be an easy transition into Fortnite if that's what they end up doing.

Space Chimps, the late 2000's film franchise, could be coming to Fortnite (Image via AVForums)

5) Electric Engineer

The Electric Engineer could be the male version of Jules, according to FNLeaksandInfo. Jules was the son of Midas, who was very influential to the early seasons of Chapter 2. Midas may also not be dead, as previously thought.

6) Bad Robot

Bad Robot is a film production company, which would be an ambitious collaboration. With little details surrounding it, it's best to assume that it will likely be something that fits into the storyline rather than another collaboration.

7) Kevin Couture

This will likely be related to Kevin the Cube's reappearance in Chapter 2 Season 7. With his skin likely on the way, it means he is going to play a huge role in the season and could bring about big changes to the map.

Kevin the Cube has returned to Fortnite and is going to bring about big map changes (Image via Epic Games)

8) Naruto

Naruto's Fortnite debut is the most likely because it has been rumored and leaked for the longest time. Many leakers reported that Epic Games was working on getting the rights to his character for the Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass.

