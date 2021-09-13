What's new in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map? New locations, crash sites, cube origin, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has finally arrived with a ton of new content that includes weapons, map changes, skins, and more. The theme for the latest season seems to be 'Cubed', and a plethora of Kevin the Cubes were spotted in the Operation: Sky Fire live event and the trailers for the season.

While players love the new Battle Pass and story trailers, the leaked Chapter 2 Season 8 map has failed to create a similar impact.

Here's every map change players can expect in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map changes

Prominent leaker HYPEX revealed the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map:

As expected, there are many crash sites on the map following Operation: Sky Fire. Players can find them near the following POIs:

Weeping Woods

Between Misty Meadows and Lazy Lake

Between Holly Hedges and Boney Burbs

Between Coral Castle and Pleasent Park

Dirty Docks

Several Kevin the Cubes and a gigantic Steve the Cube were also dropped on the map during Operation: Sky Fire. Accordingly, many cube themed landmarks can be spotted on the Chapter 2 Season 8 map.

This is coming true so far 👀



- Cubes: they landed on the map ✅

- Crash Sites: UFOs crashed on the map ✅

- Pyramid: ❓ pic.twitter.com/TOLtk9n6ka — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 12, 2021

The biggest Kevin the Cube landmark, that is most probably the mysterious object's origin, can be seen towards the center of the map:

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map (Image via Twitter/HYPEX)

Tilted Towers didn't return in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map

Prominent leakers had claimed that old POIs from Chapter 1 such as the Tilted Towers would return to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 8. Unfortunately, the leaked map image tells a different story.

The map has retained all the POIs from Chapter 2 Season 7, and it is unlikely that Tilted Towers will return any time soon.

Alongside Tilted Towers, players were also expecting a Pyramids POI in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map. This would have aligned with the rumored ancient Egyptian theme for the season.

From the looks of it, it appears that Chapter 2 Season 8 will prominently feature Kevin the Cube, and it is unlikely that a Pyramids POI will arrive.

Content creators across Twitch and YouTube such as SypherPK and TypicalGamer also expressed their disappointment over the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map, as they were certainly expecting many more map changes.

