Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 glitches that you would not want to miss

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has got off to a great start and the community is quite pleased with the content it has received so far despite the lack of significant map changes. However, in keeping with all previous seasons of Fortnite, Season 8 also has its fair share of glitches. Most Fortnite glitches are harmless and do not affect a player's progress, they can be quite fun to witness too.

Here are some of the most interesting glitches in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, that players should definitely not miss.

Most interesting glitches in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Chicken Glitch in Fortnite

The Chicken glitch in Fortnite Season 8 is possibly the quirkiest glitch so far since it basically involves a chicken spinning continuously before popping. Players simply have to grab a chicken and consume a shadow stone from the crash site. This triggers the spinning chicken phenomenon. This does not affect gameplay in any way but it is quite a funny animation to witness.

Players being sent underground by a cube

Season 8 is named 'Cubed', and keeping with the theme of the season, it features cube-related glitches. Ideally, the cubes in Fortnite are supposed to crush anything that comes in their way. However, it has been noticed that being crushed by the Golden Cube does not kill or even lower the HP of players. Instead, they are simply pushed underground through the map.

Driving underwater

This glitch is something that has featured in previous seasons of Fortnite as well. Fortnite somehow allows players to drive underwater without reducing HP. This is one of the few glitches that some players to their advantage while playing the popular Battle Royale title.

Also Read

Bullet damage is significantly reduced underwater, so Fortnite players can simply drive underwater to hide from enemies or travel from one place to another without incurring too much damage. This exploit is punishable and Epic Games could suspend/ban players for it.

Epic Games is usually quick to remove glitches in Fortnite, so most of these glitches can be removed in a patch very soon.

Edited by Danyal Arabi