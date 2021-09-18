Fortnite Season 8 leak reveals incoming "Venom vs. Carnage" game mode

Ahead of 'Let There Be Carnage', Fortnite has introduced a character outfit from the upcoming Venom movie. Since the battle royale game already has a Venom skin, Tier level 100 of Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass rewards players with a Carnage skin.

Since the Venom and Carnage skins are now both present in the game, fans have been wondering as to when will Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 feature a showdown between the two characters. Fortunately, their prayers seem to have been answered following the appearance of new Fortnite leaks.

A post recently appeared on Twitter where a Fortnite leaker claimed to have found map icons for the Venom and Carnage Mythic weapons in Chapter 2 Season 8. In the past, Epic Games has only used such icons for LTMs such as the Thanos one or others.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker



- Map Icons were added for the 2 Venom and Carnage mythics, this is usually for LTMs

- The mythics should be obtainable from Supply Drops



(Via me and There might be a (Venom vs Carnage) LTM coming soon- Map Icons were added for the 2 Venom and Carnage mythics, this is usually for LTMs- The mythics should be obtainable from Supply Drops(Via me and @WeLove_Fortnite There might be a (Venom vs Carnage) LTM coming soon



- Map Icons were added for the 2 Venom and Carnage mythics, this is usually for LTMs

- The mythics should be obtainable from Supply Drops



(Via me and @WeLove_Fortnite) https://t.co/oS6uJg111J

Apart from the Fortnite leaks surrounding the Venom vs. Carnage LTM, the leaker has also claimed that the Mythic symbiotes for both the characters can also be found in Supply Drops.

Everything we know about the Venom vs. Carnage LTM through Fortnite Season 8 leaks

As of now, the only Fortnite Season 8 leaks surrounding the rumored Venom vs. Carnage LTM are the map icons. However, players believe that in the upcoming LTM, these two Symbiotes will randomly spawn on the island, and the player who picks them up will harness the powers of Venom and Carnage.

Similar to how the wielders of Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet became the 'Mad Titan' before being eliminated, the Venom vs. Carnage LTM should work similarly. However, players will have to wait for further Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks to better understand how the game mode is going to play out.

Venom and Carnage Mythic bosses in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Also Read

The Venom and Carnage Mythic symbiotes have started spawning in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Players can find them lying around the map in unique canisters, which are extremely hard to miss.

Unfortunately, while the Mythic weapons are already in the game, the Mythic bosses are still not. Therefore, players will have to rely on Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 leaks to figure out when the two will finally arrive.

Edited by Rohit Mishra