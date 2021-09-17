Where to find Carnage Symbiote Mythic in Fortnite Season 8

Carnage, the latest Fortnite "Tier 100" skin (with the new battle star system, the tier system doesn't really apply anymore) is one of the most popular skins on the battle pass. It is also a huge part of this season's storyline, much like Ric Sanchez filled that role for Chapter 2 Season 7.

A Venom Symbiote and a Carnage Symbiote are Mythic weapons that will be in the game and are unlike anything the game has seen before. Mythic weapons are often different from standard weapons, but these are even further different than the usual Mythic weapons in the game.

Where is Carnage Symbiote in Fortnite?

The Mythic Symbiotes, both Venom and Carnage, are spawning in the game now. Players are finding them in canisters around the map. They are currently not in chests or floor loot, but it shouldn't be difficult for players to notice if a symbiote is near them.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist



- Venom and Carnage spawn in at each zone in canisters

- Grab deals 60 damage and pulls enemy

- Cooldown of 10 seconds

- Glider re-deploy

- Increased speed

- You still take Fall damage

- You can only use 1 at a time #Fortnite Carnage Symbiote Mythic Item Gameplay:- Venom and Carnage spawn in at each zone in canisters- Grab deals 60 damage and pulls enemy- Cooldown of 10 seconds- Glider re-deploy- Increased speed- You still take Fall damage- You can only use 1 at a time #Fortnite Carnage Symbiote Mythic Item Gameplay:



- Venom and Carnage spawn in at each zone in canisters

- Grab deals 60 damage and pulls enemy

- Cooldown of 10 seconds

- Glider re-deploy

- Increased speed

- You still take Fall damage

- You can only use 1 at a time https://t.co/7QGM936lZW

Once the first storm circle forms, both Venom and Carnage will drop on the map, and their canisters will be marked for every player. They will both drop inside the circle, so players there will likely be making a mad dash to secure the symbiotes.

Fortnite News @Guille_GAG As soon as the Storm Circle forms, the two new Symbiotes will drop somewhere that can be seen in the map. To obtain them, reach their location and extract the canister! As soon as the Storm Circle forms, the two new Symbiotes will drop somewhere that can be seen in the map. To obtain them, reach their location and extract the canister! https://t.co/a61X1D7qjn

Given that there is usually only one Fortnite Mythic weapon per game, the fact that both symbiotes will land on the island at the same time is exciting. Players will have the opportunity to get one or both of the symbiotes, though if it's a solo match only one can be used at a time.

While Carnage himself hasn't landed on Fortnite Island yet, it seems very unlikely that he won't eventually land and start wreaking havoc on the island. Given his status as the top battle pass skin and his role in the cinematic trailer, Carnage is going to play a very big role this season. It's a matter of when, not if.

The beginning of October seems like the most likely date for Carnage's arrival. The Venom movie sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage featuring the red symbiote will hit theaters on October 1.

This comes after the initial release date was later in October, then it was pushed back to 2022 and eventually moved back up to October 1, where it will likely stay.

Also Read

Carnage in the upcoming sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Image via Sony Pictures

Fortnite likes to do collaborations with movies and other things of that nature and they prefer to release them at appropriate times. For example, the Shang-Chi skin released the same day as the movie did, so following that pattern (though Carnage already has a skin) makes sense.

Edited by Rohit Mishra