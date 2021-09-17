Fortnite Golden Cube is headed for the center of the map, but danger follows right behind

Players will witness history somewhat repeating itself in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 as Kevin the Cube has made a return along with two of his buddies. The Cubes have been staying a little dormant since the season started. However, it seems like they are up to no good.

Similar to when the purple cube was in Fortnite and it was constantly rotating, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 cubes are also going to start rotating. Although this might sound fascinating, this certainly isn't good news for players.

Based on the recent leaks, it seems like both Kevin the Cube and the Golden Cube are going to circle the island and finally settle in one place once the season progresses. Unfortunately, the destination of both the cubes screams danger for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 players.

Where are the Golden and Purple Cubes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 going?

Popular Fortnite leaker HYPEX came across the predicted paths of the cubes in Chapter 2 Season 8 on Twitter. According to the image he shared, it seems like all the cubes are heading towards the center of the map and it sounds chaotic.

It seems like the cubes are being attracted by the energy of the 'Zero Point' which was at the center of the map before the aliens abducted the spire. However, the fact that there is some energy pulling the cubes together hints towards the existence of the Zero Point in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

HYPEX @HYPEX Seems like all The Cubes are going to the middle of the map, the Yellow path is for the gold one, the purple ones are for the purple cubes BUT the purple paths are a bit off but you get the idea of where they're going! Seems like all The Cubes are going to the middle of the map, the Yellow path is for the gold one, the purple ones are for the purple cubes BUT the purple paths are a bit off but you get the idea of where they're going! https://t.co/2HWY1zQkEo

Path of the Cubes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Golden Cube in Fortnite is going to take a full circle from its starting point. After going around the map through locations like Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, Misty Meadows, Sludgy Swamps, and finally, Weeping Woods, the Queen Cube is going to make its way to the purple zone in the center of the map.

Also Read

Similarly, all the purple cubes will spiral from their respective locations and will be attracted to the center of the map.

Whether these cubes are going to stay at the center to end up colliding against each other is still uncertain. However, if they do end up crashing, it seems like fans are in for a catastrophic Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event.

Edited by Rohit Mishra