Fortnite Season 8 boss fight: Tips and tricks on how to defeat the Cube Assassin

Fortnite's Season 8 has brought in a new lineup of NPCs and characters, some that have been seen in the past and some that are completely new. With the storyline from Season 7 continuing with the Cube lore, one particular boss has sprung up for players to defeat and take her incredibly powerful gear for the rest of the match.

A new contender has entered the game in the form of an assassin found among the Sideways anomalies. Some players might be easily overwhelmed if they stumble onto the Cube Assassin without preparation so here are a few tips to aid a quick fight.

How to fight the Cube Assassin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Cube Assassin boss battle

TwS-Ghost-Shadow @ShadowTws assassin du cube la boss du cube sur Fortnite assassin du cube la boss du cube sur Fortnite https://t.co/r8VUwfJVxH

This Fortnite NPC can only be found once a player travels through the Sideways anomalies that resemble warped versions of a rift and spawn randomly across the map. Once inside the dark, hazy dome, they'll be pinned up against waves of Sideways monsters that will attack the player relentlessly. Survive the Brutes and Fiends for long enough and the Cube Assassin might appear for the final fight.

It's been noticed that this Fortnite Boss will not always spawn at the end of the waves, so it may take a few tries to lure the Cube Assassin out. When she spawns, be ready for an intense fight. Players can't simply drop near one of these rifts, grab one weapon, and hope to win. Beating the Cube Assassin will take multiple weapons with deep pools of ammunition.

Stay away from the Sideways monsters and kite them around the edges of the map since they are melee characters. The Cube Assassin will pop a semi-circle shield to protect herself from damage, and this is when she is most vulnerable. Sprint to the side for a clear shot and take as many as possible. She's equipped with a huge shield and HP pool, so landing crucial shots and running for cover is the best strategy.

Fortnite players need to juggle the Sideways enemies and the Cube Assassin, never letting one run rampant for too long. Leaving the basic monsters alive for too long will cause the anomaly to disappear and end the fight before the Cube Assassin is down for the count. When defeated, this Fortnite boss will drop the Sideways Minigun, a bullet spitter capable of massive damage.

Also Read

A94Reynolds @A94Reynolds



#PS5Share #Fortnite Who else has met the CUBE Assassin? Probably the most elusive character in the collection so far! Who else has met the CUBE Assassin? Probably the most elusive character in the collection so far!



#PS5Share #Fortnite https://t.co/UCX20lWudG

Suit up for a long fight when seeking the Cube Assassin, and be ready to handle multiple enemies at a time. Focus and multitasking skills are mandatory for this fight. If players can manage to take Fortnite's Cube Assassin down, it'll be worth the ammo and time spent and will cross off a character in their NPC notebook.

Edited by Danyal Arabi