All Fortnite bosses, NPC's, and exotic weapons in Chapter 2 Season 8

Season 8 of Fortnite's Chapter 2 brought significant changes to the map, gameplay, and storyline, and the game's characters and NPCs have also shifted around. New NPCs have taken their posts across the Fortnite map and have scattered themselves near every corner.

NPCs are an excellent method for obtaining a slight edge in the game as most offer some aid and/or a quest for small amounts of experience. To help players find everyone this season, here's a quick guide on their locations.

Fortnite's NPC and exotic weapon locations in Season 8

First, we will start off with a list of all the characters and where they can be found on Season 8's map. Most of them linger near named locations or well-known landmarks in between.

Baba Yaga

Travel to Shanty Town and look on the dock to find her and pick up some bandages.

Fabio Sparklemane

This Fortnite NPC can be found dancing around in the Disco Facility and offers players a chance to give a generous tip of either 500 or 4,000 Gold Bars as well as a Zip Line quest.

Dark Jonesy & Big Chuggus

Head to Steamy Stacks and scale the rooftops to find Dark Jonesy. Other bonus characters like Big Chuggus can also be seen dancing down on the ground level and offers players healing items.

Kor

Kor is standing on the southeast side of Misty Meadows and holds an Epic Automatic Sniper Rifle for Fortnite players to purchase for 250 Gold Bars along with quests and other possible weapons.

Dusk

To the west of Lazy Lake, Dusk can be seen around a pile of bones and a few rocks and will grant players the Exotic Pistol, Shadow Tracker, for 400 Gold Bars.

Torin

Outside of the central crater where the purple alien terrain still takes over the fields, Torin will be walking around near a building to the northeast and reveals the next Storm Circle location.

Kitbash

After being at Catty Corner in previous days, Kitbash now resides at Dirty Docks around the southern part among the shipping containers.

Mad Cap

Mushroom man Mad Cap is hunkered down in a building between Fortnite's Corny Crops and the gas station on the other side of the river.

Penny

A nice character from Fortnite's Save the World, Penny, walks around to the west of Retail Row on the wooden porch next to the road and will give players bandages, wood, and quests.

Pitstop

To find Pitstop and the Dragon's Breath Exotic Sniper for 500 Gold Bars, travel to Boney Burbs to the northeast. She'll also reveal the next Storm Circle and give quests.

Charlotte

Pleasant Park hosts an NPC on the southeast portion. Charlotte stands here to give players a possibility for a Legendary Rail Gun as well as quests.

Scuba Jonesy

Scuba Jonesy fits right in at Coral Castle and can be found on a beach on the right side above the giant waterfall to offer Fortnite players a Legendary Rail Gun possibility in addition to quests.

J.B. Chimpanski

This Fortnite NPC stands watch atop the Radio Tower crested in the snowy peaks to the map's southeast corner. Players can purchase a Rare Rail Gun and discover the next Storm Circle by talking to him.

Toona Fish

Toona Fish has made his home on the Viking Ship to the west of Holly Hedges. He offers Slurpfish for 145 Gold Bars and will grant quests as well.

The Brat

Fortnite's Hot Dog NPC rests to the north of Lazy Lake near the road and a food truck and allows players to tip the Bus Driver in generous amounts. He also offers the third and final exotic weapon, the Chug Cannon, for 600 Gold Bars.

Power Chord

This NPC can be found on the south side of Believer Beach across the road and rewards players with a shield with Chug Splashes.

The Trespasser

The Trespasser is left behind from Fortnite's Season 7 in the alien house on the northeast edge of the map between Steamy Stacks and Craggy Cliffs. This NPC is hostile and will attack players on sight, so be wary.

The Cube Assassin

This NPC is a boss in Season 8 that can be battled once players travel into one of the Sideways Anomalies that resemble a twisted version of a Rift. It's been noted that the Cube Assassin doesn't spawn in every single match for some reason.

When he does, players will have to fight off waved of enemies in the Sideways until he spawns to defeat. After defeating the Cube Assassin, he will drop the Sideways Rifle.

Dr. Slone

After Season 7's alien invasion, Dr. Slone moved out from under Corny Complex and now patrols out in the open to the west of Dirty Docks in a field near the road that leads back to Corny Crops. Her clones and a couple of IO guards standby to increase the fight's intensity.

This boss fight is pretty much the same as Season 7's. Players need to find the real Dr. Slone and focus her to end the battle for good.

