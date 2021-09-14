Where is Shanty Town in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

As a part of Fortnite's Season 8, like all seasons, players have been given a fresh set of challenges to complete to earn experience, level up and access gear in the Battle Pass. One challenge tasks players to travel to Shanty Town and use healing or shield items.

'Apply Shields or Healing at Shanty Town or The Orchard'

Stage 1: 100

Stage 2: 250

Stage 3: 500



Locations: pic.twitter.com/hpPVjkmLVK — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) May 14, 2020

Fortnite's map has undergone quite a few changes since Operation Sky Fire that sent the alien mothership crashing to the ground, in addition to all of the changes seen in Chapter 2 in general. Since Shanty Town isn't a major location, some Fortnite players may have a bit of trouble finding its exact location, so here's a quick guide.

Fortnite's Shanty Town location for the Week 1 challenge

Shanty Town was added back in Season 1 of Chapter 2 without much use within Fortnite's storyline. However, it still sits where it always has: to the left of Slurpy Swamp (now remained Sludgy Swamp).

Players will need to head to the west coast of the Fortnite map where Sludgy Swamp borders to the east and Holly Hedges rests close by to the north. Shanty Town hasn't seen much action since Season 6 where it contained the only spawn location for a certain character, Big Chuggus.

The swampy goop of Sludgy Swamp spills over into Shanty Town, giving its location away with a big hint. If a player hasn't reached the mucky bog, they aren't in the right location. Navigate past the Cubes scattered all over near Holly Hedges to find this location.

• The 'Shanty Town' landmark has returned in the west side of Slurpy Swamp. Re-discover this area for an extra 1000 XP.#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/kPXE8c4jDy — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) August 1, 2020

Shanty Town itself contains a few buildings, some raised over the swamp with others sitting in a cluster on the terrain that touches the ocean on the edge of the map. There are plenty of spawn locations for the required healing/shield items for the challenge, so it shouldn't take too long to complete.

Be aware of enemies while patrolling through Shanty Town, however, as everyone else could be looking to finish the Week 1 challenge if they decide not to travel to the Orchard above Corny Crops.

