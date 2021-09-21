Where to find the Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

When it comes to long-range sniping in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8, few weapons are as overwhelming as the Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifle. Despite having a few drawbacks, it is the most potent exotic weapon currently available to players.

Although the weapon does not come free or cheap, it's worth its weight in gold, and each perfectly timed shot can take an opponent out with ease. It has the potential to cause chaos among enemy ranks.

Where to find the Mythic Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Players can easily acquire the Mythic Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8, by visiting the NPC known as Pitstop, located in Boney Burbs.

The weapon can be bought for 500 gold bars. Although the price may seem steep, collecting gold bars in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has become a breeze.

Going back to the weapon, this sniper is almost unlike any other weapon that players have used in-game. While older players are well aware of its combat capabilities, newcomers to the game must wonder, "What makes this weapon so special?'

For starters, the weapon shoots fire. Each round fired from the weapon will set flammable structures and players alike ablaze, dealing fire damage that lasts for some time.

In addition to the fire damage, the Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifle is one of the very few weapons that does splash damage. Essentially anyone near the bullet's hit location is liable to take splash damage.

Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifle: Pros and Cons

Due to the Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifle being so powerful, the developers gave it a double-edged sword. If misused, it can even set its user ablaze. This happens if the shots are misplaced.

Furthermore, given that the weapon is bolt action, only players with good aim will use it. While the damage dealt is 116, players who fail to hit the target will be left reloading their weapons for 2.5 seconds, which is a huge disadvantage. While splash damage will help, opponents can easily avoid that as well.

All in all, the weapon is an outstanding exotic that is well worth the price. While mastering it will take a lot of time, it's well worth the effort and practice. Before players think about using this weapon, they should first practice with normal snipers to under bullet drop mechanics better.

