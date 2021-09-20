5 best weapons and items in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 that NPCs sell

The best things in life are not free, and the same applies to exotic weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Players looking for tools of destruction that will give them an edge in combat will have to shell out a few gold bars.

Although the price for these weapons may seem steep, in the right hands, players will be able to wipe out entire squads and even heal their own. This boost to their combat efficiency increases their chances of getting a Victory Royale.

Top 5 weapons that NPCs sell in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 that are worth their weight in gold

5) Chug Cannon - 600 gold bars

The Chug Cannon, although not technically a weapon, is a very useful exotic item that players can buy in-game. The item is being sold by The Brat, who is currently located near the Fork Knife Food Truck in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (v18.00).

Players can use this item to heal teammates and recharge shields as well. Although it has unlimited ammunition, there are a few drawbacks. For starters, the item only has a magazine of five and a long reload time of 20 seconds. Additionally, players will need two free slots in their inventory to use it.

4) Railgun (Legendary) - 300 gold bars

The railgun was undoubtedly the most overpowered weapon last season and is once again taking its place amongst the best weapons this season.

Legendary railguns can be bought from Charlotte and Scuba Jonesy, located at Pleasant Park and Coral Castle respectively in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (v18.00).

Although it has a DPS of just 94, what makes this weapon stand out is the fact that a round can go through two structures at once. Essentially destroying cover and leaving opponents vulnerable.

3) Shadow Tracker - 400 gold bars

The Shadow Tracker is an exotic weapon in a class of its own. With a staggering DPS of 195 and in the hands of a player with expert aim, this gun can wipe an entire squad with ease. Players can buy this weapon from Dusk, who is currently located at Primal Pond in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (v18.00).

In addition to its high DPS, what makes this weapon potent is the fact that once a target has been hit, a mark will appear above it. This will enable players and their teammates to know exactly where the target is located.

2) Slone's Burst Assault Rifle - Elimination

In mid-to-long-range combat, Slone's Burst Assault Rifle has no equal in the game. This Mythic weapon offers incredible first shot accuracy, and players can obtain it without the need to spend gold bars.

Much like the normal Burst Assault Rifle, this weapon too fires two bursts per round and offers a high DPS of 178.6. At the moment, in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (v18.00), players can find Slone along with an IO Convoy around south of Steel Farm. Caution is advised when trying to acquire the weapon.

1) Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifle - 500 gold bars

When it comes to overpowered long-range weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (v18.00), the Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifle takes the cake. This weapon will not only shred enemy players but will even set ablaze any flammable material nearby.

Sadly, the Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifle has an extremely low DPS and is a bolt action rifle with a single shot magazine. Suffice to say, it's not for everyone, as it only rewards players who are extremely accurate. It can be purchased from Pitstop, who's currently located in Boney Burbs.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of its writer.

