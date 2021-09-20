Where is Doctor Slone in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (IO Convoy location)

It's no surprise that Doctor Slone is still lurking about on the island in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. After betraying everyone to bring down the Mothership and destroy the cube, she's now plotting something once again; and whatever it is, it can't be good.

However, finding her is going to be tricky as she's currently on the move along with the IO Convoy that's carrying salvaged alien technology. Nonetheless, thanks to some sharp eyes, she has once again been spotted and is being tracked in-game at the moment.

Where to find Doctor Slone in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

After scrapping and loading up alien tech near Compact Cars, Doctor Slone alongside the IO Convoy have made their way along the road towards the POI known as the Green Steel Bridge.

They are currently held up south of Steel Farm, where they appear to be waiting for something. Slone can be seen strutting about with her Mythic Burst Assault Rifle in hand, with two IO guards on the lookout.

It's unclear what Doctor Slone is trying to achieve by salvaging alien technology. Given that the Mothership has been destroyed, the immediate threat to the island is now the cubes. Sadly, given IOs history, the cubes are of the least concern to them.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist

IO Convoy: Stage 3



The IO Convoy and Doctor Slone have finished collecting alien scrap tech from a wreckage site and are now moving up the road with it towards Green Steel Bridge. They might want to use this new tech for themselves! #Fortnite Map Update: 19/9/21 🗺📍IO Convoy: Stage 3The IO Convoy and Doctor Slone have finished collecting alien scrap tech from a wreckage site and are now moving up the road with it towards Green Steel Bridge. They might want to use this new tech for themselves! #Fortnite Map Update: 19/9/21 🗺📍

IO Convoy: Stage 3



The IO Convoy and Doctor Slone have finished collecting alien scrap tech from a wreckage site and are now moving up the road with it towards Green Steel Bridge. They might want to use this new tech for themselves! https://t.co/2kW9y2pK2K

What is the Imagine Order doing in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Well, for starters, they aren't going anywhere by the looks of it. Despite abandoning their bases, and having a few of them destroyed by falling debris, the IO is here to stay; perhaps for good, or at least until the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

To better blend in with the chaotic situation unfolding on the island, rather than building larger fortified bases, the IO has constructed new mini bases along strategic lookout locations on cliffs.

Unlike the satellite bases, these ones seem to be more for reconnaissance than gaining a foothold. Nonetheless, their presence is unsettling to say the least, as the guards still attack players onsight.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist • Alien tech and items are being removed from Holly Hedges by the IO, confiscating whatever tech they can. This powerful tech may be an issue in the hands of the IO. • Alien tech and items are being removed from Holly Hedges by the IO, confiscating whatever tech they can. This powerful tech may be an issue in the hands of the IO. https://t.co/liqoSUn6bS

Also Read

In addition to the IO Convoy and mini IO bases, the organization is also removing alien tech and items that were there at Holly Hatchery, now once again known as Holly Hedges.

Perhaps the IO plans on using alien technology against the cubes, or perhaps using it for themselves. As of now there's no information regarding what the IO is up to, hopefully players will have a clearer picture by the time the Fortnite 18.00 update comes along.

Edited by Siddharth Satish