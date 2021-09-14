With the Alien Mothership gone, Doctor Slone and the Imagined Order have nothing more to do with Fortnite Season 8. All of the satellite bases on the island have been abandoned before Operation Sky Fire, and the majority of the IO Guards have left the island, except a few.

For some unknown reason, a few IO Guards have decided to risk their lives, stay back on and island overrun by Cubes and set up tiny bases. While these tiny bases could have been set up for observational purposes, knowing the Imagined Order, it's more likely that they're planning their next move.

Despite Doctor Slone being out of the picture, for now, she still has a part to play, as the Zero Point has to be reclaimed. Besides, with multiple cubes scattered across the island, including a golden one, she's definitely planning something.

Coming back to the IO Guards, as stated, a few have stayed behind and have managed to remain undetected for the most part by players looking to take their revenge on the IO. Thankfully, their locations have now been revealed.

Where to find the IO Guards in Fortnite Season 8

Io Guards in Fortnite Season 8 can be found in up to four POIs across the map. These are tiny, unlike the satellite bases, and players are likely to miss them on the minimap. Here are their locations:

Base Rio - East of Pleasant Park

Base Echo - Southwest of Misty Meadows

Base Roger - North of Dirty Docks

Base Oscar - Southwest of the Aftermath

All IO Guards locations in Fortnite Season 8 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Will there be more IO Guards in Fortnite Season 8?

Although this is a rather difficult question to answer, given an IO presence in Fortnite Season 8, players can expect more IO Guards to be added over time, much like in the previous season.

Furthermore, given that the satellite bases are still intact and functional, players could see the return of Doctor Slone to the island alongside a huge contingent of IO troops.

However, with the season just getting started, it's hard to say how things will turn out. Hopefully, by the time Fortnite Season 8 update v18.10 comes around, players will have a much clearer picture of the events about to unfold.

