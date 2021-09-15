Where to find Slone's Mythic Burst Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The IO has successfully brought down the alien mothership in Fortnite, thus ending Chapter 2, Season 7. As the new season arrives, fans have access to new storylines, Mythic bosses, and arsenal. Unlike last season, when Dr. Slone offered the Mythic Pulse rifle, she now drops the Slone's Burst AR.

Dr. Slone's role in Fortnite is still not over as she and the IO have to deal with Cubes and the Sideways in Chapter 2, Season 8. Naturally, the IO boss had to come equipped accordingly. Slone's Mythic Burst Rifle will be one of the strongest weapons in the game, and players should definitely get their hands on it.

Unlike last season, Dr. Slone Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Mythic Boss doesn't spawn in a secret facility. Instead, she spawns outside in the open in an unnamed location. Although finding the Mythic boss for the Slone's Mythic Burst Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8, is hard, obtaining the weapon from her is even harder.

A Fortnite guide on Slone's Mythic Burst Rifle

Dr. Slone Mythic boss spawns near the bridge north of the Sideways portal between Dirty Docks and Corny Crops. A few hills surround the area. Hence, Slone has set up camp next to the road, with IO guards to protect her experiments.

The best way to get the Slone's Mythic Burst Rifle in Fortnite is to farm materials and weapons before taking on the boss fight. Once the players have enough ammo and healing items, they can head up the hill overlooking Dr. Slone's camp and engage her in a fight.

Fortnite Dr. Slone Mythic boss location (Image via Epic Games)

Beware of the IO guards protecting Slone's Mythic Burst Rifle

In the previous season, Slone clones were protecting the Mythic Pulse rifle. However, Dr. Slone Mythic, the boss in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 8, is surrounded by an army of IO guards.

Players will have to eliminate all IO guards and Dr. Slone to get the Slone's Mythic Burst Rifle. As soon as all the NPCs have been eliminated, players will get the Mythic weapon and other loot.

Also Read

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen