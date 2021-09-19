What do the cubes do in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Blue, Golden and Purple Cube abilities explained

With so many cubes on the island, players have begun asking the question: "What do the cubes do in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?" Well, apart from moving and rolling towards the Aftermath, to unleash more evil and corruption on the island, they do have a purpose in-game.

Unknown to most players, each cube: Kevin, Bluevin, and the Queen Cube, do have a secret ability that players can use to their advantage. While getting close to the cube themselves will take a bit of strategizing and luck, once there players can indeed interact with the cubes and receive a little power up.

Just remember not to stand in the way of moving cubes, as they will not stop for anything, or anyone, and players will get crushed and eliminated. "Death by Giant Rolling Cube" is once more a reality in Fortnite.

What do the cubes do in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

As stated above, each cube provides a powerup that players can benefit from; while it's nothing substantial, in the right situation and at the right time, they can be immensely useful. Here is the list of all the powerups players can get by interacting with the cubes.

1) Queen Cube

The Gold Cube, also called the Queen Cube in Fortnite, gives players a jump boost if they touch it or land on it. This cube is excellent for players looking for a speedy rotation, or to out run enemies.

When combined with the Carnage Symbiote, Venom Symbiote, or even the Shadow Stones, players can get an extra height boost. It is more powerful than a launch pad as well, and quite possibly offers the highest mobility in-game.

2) Bluevin

After shutting down a purple cube on the Mothership, it rebooted itself, and is now lovingly known as Bluevin. It has currently made a home for itself, hidden away among the trees at Friendly Forest.

As for the question, "What do the cubes do in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?" Well, Bluevin will recharge a player's shields every time they interact with it. Players can get a free shield recharge from 0 to 100, by simply interacting with him.

3) Kevin the Cube

Kevin the Cube and his entourage offer no substantial power ups or boosts in Fortnite. Players can interact with them to gain some jump boost, but it's nothing compared to how powerful the Queen Cube's jump boost is.

Players can potentially rotate faster by jumping on top of a purple cube after consuming a shadow stone, but the distance traveled is seldom worth the effort. Simply consuming a shadow stone for movement speed and traveling normally should suffice.

