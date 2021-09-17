Fortnitemares Celebrations (2021): Leaked skins, rewards, and more

Fortnitemares 2021 will soon arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 to celebrate Halloween. Epic Games has always delivered great Fortnitemares content, owing to which the community's expectations from the upcoming spooky event are sky-high.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 already has several scary elements, such as The Sideways and the Monsters. It is safe to assume that the map will get more terrifying with the upcoming updates, and new Halloween-themed skins will be added.

New Halloween skins to be expected in Fortnitemares 2021

During Halloween, Epic always releases new skins and spooky styles of previous outfits. While some cosmetics are up for sale in the Item Shop, others can be claimed in-game by participating in the event.

Leaks have suggested that popular DC characters such as The Joker, The Riddler, and Penguin will soon be added to Fortnite. A Batman Who Laughs skin was also rumored to arrive with these characters.

AJpls 👽🛸 @AJpls_ I really think The Batman Who Laughs will be in the next Battle Pass. Like as the extra skin at the end. He showed up in the end of the Batman/Fortnite comics and was working with a main character from Season 7. Would be perfect for a Halloween season. #Fortnite Season8 #Fortnite I really think The Batman Who Laughs will be in the next Battle Pass. Like as the extra skin at the end. He showed up in the end of the Batman/Fortnite comics and was working with a main character from Season 7. Would be perfect for a Halloween season. #FortniteSeason8 #Fortnite https://t.co/NzzC3Zg7TQ

Interestingly, a new Batman skin will be announced on October 16. The release date of this cosmetic will most likely be near Halloween, and players are assuming it to be Batman Who Laughs.

Prominent leaker HYPEX has been teasing a Mummy skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 for a long time. While there has been no trace of a Pyramids POI or a Mummy skin yet, it seems like Epic is saving these changes for Halloween.

Some leaks have also suggested that the Mermonster Skin from Fortnite: Save the World will be added to the Battle Royale mode for Fortnitemares 2021. However, there isn't enough evidence to support this claim at the moment.

The Mermonster skin in Fortnitemares 2021 (Image via Epic Games)

Lastly, the mystery outfit for the Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass will be revealed on October 28. It will most likely be related to Fortnitemares 2021.

Similar to Chapter 1 Season 6, this year's Fortnitemares event might have a connection with the ongoing storyline.

Fortnitemares 2021 rewards and other details

Fortnitemares 2021 will begin on October 24, and the event will last for two weeks. In 2020, players faced the Shadow Midas boss, who dropped the mythic Drum Gum. This year, the developers might rely on Sideways Monsters to create a spooky atmosphere.

Carnage, another scary character, has arrived with the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass. It wouldn't be a surprise if it also gets featured as a boss during the Fortnitemares 2021 celebrations.

For rewards, players can expect a wide range of free cosmetic items.

Night Fair, a horror-survival game made inside Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite Creative community also has a brilliant opportunity to get discovered during the Fornitemares 2021 event. Epic has promised to feature a maximum number of creations this year by adding a Fortnitemares section in the Discovery menu.

