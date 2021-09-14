What to expect from the Golden and Blue Cubes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Epic Games rolled out Chapter 2 Season 8 for Fortnite yesterday, and the season has been gripping so far. In order to mark the end of Season 7 and the onset of Season 8, players saw a number of cubes making their appearance on Fortnite Island.

...Strange things have been happening on the Island while you were asleep.



Chapter 2 Season 8 - 9.13.21https://t.co/pGMbkgkhNM pic.twitter.com/Z6wtdTqMw3 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 13, 2021

While Kevin the Cube's return was leaked earlier by data miners, other cubes have also arrived, including the Golden Cube, as well as a new mysterious Blue Cube.

Where can players spot the different cubes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Golden Cube in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has been speculated to be Kevin's Queen and can be spotted near Holly Hedges.

This is not the first time the Golden Cube has appeared in Fortnite. Although in the current season, the Golden Cube is still so far, the Cube has previously rolled around on the map, destroying everything that has come in its path.

The Golden Cube is going to roll around the island to spread corruption!



Golden Cube roll sounds were added in today's update

The Gold Cube can be found near Holly Hedges pic.twitter.com/lV6Xd59uim — Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) September 13, 2021

The Blue Cube, on the other hand, is a new addition to the game. Fans had originally nicknamed the Cube 'Steve', but Fortnite revealed the Blue Cube's name to be 'Bluevin'.

Fortnite just named The Blue Cube: "Bluevin" — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 12, 2021

The origin and role of Bluevin are still a mystery to Fortnite players, but speculation suggests that it has some relation to Kevin the Cube, which first appeared in Chapter 1 Season 5. Bluevin can currently be spotted on the map to the southwest of Catty Corner and east of Misty Meadows, south of the bridge.

What can be expected from the Golden and Blue Cubes in Season 8?

The Golden and Blue Cubes in Fortnite are both speculated to have some relation to Kevin the Cube. While the Golden Cube is being referred to as Kevin's Queen, Bluevin is said to be an altered form of Kevin.

Purple Cubes and the Golden Cube will soon awaken around the map, and then begin their journeys :D



I've compared the audio of a normal cube to a golden cube, using their awakening sequences. The Golden Cube has a "brighter" energy and sounds a lot more powerful, interesting.... pic.twitter.com/nQ98VKAxNS — Mang0e (@Mang0e_) September 13, 2021

What players should expect to see from these two cubes can only be seen as the season progresses. However, since these are the two Cubes present in the game apart from Kevin the Cube, it is highly likely that loopers can witness a face-off between the two cubes. This face-off can then lead to the survival of the superior cube. But this is all speculation at this point.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is set to end on December 5, 2021, so players have quite a bit of time to see what Epic Games has in store for them.

